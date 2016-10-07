Police identify man killed in Little Rock's 27th homicide of year

The Little Rock Police Department on Friday identified the victim of the city’s 27th homicide this year as 29-year-old Jonathan Terry.

Terry was found at 11:23 p.m. Sept. 28 in the 2600 block of Elm Street suffering from a gunshot wound to the right side of his face, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported.

[INTERACTIVE MAP: See each Little Rock homicide of 2016]

Police department spokesman Lt. Steve McClanahan said during a news conference Sept. 29 that there was not evidence Terry was shot and then dumped at the intersection.

He was found with no pulse and was later transported to UAMS Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No arrests had been made in Terry's slaying as of Friday afternoon, according to authorities.

Information for this article was contributed by Emma Pettit of Arkansas Online.