Police release identity of one of three teen victims in Little Rock shootings

Little Rock police have released the identity of one of the three teenage victims injured in a pair of shootings Thursday.

Willie Abrenjelon, 19, of North Little Rock and a 16-year-old whose name was not released were shot near West 16th and Peyton streets around 8:42 p.m. Thursday, according to a police report.

Abrenjelon and the other victim were taken to UAMS Medical Center in a private vehicle, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported.

The 16-year-old was said to be shot multiple times and in critical condition as of Thursday night. Abrenjelon was listed in stable condition on the police report.

There was no update on the condition of the 16-year-old victim available Friday morning, said Little Rock Police Department spokesman officer Richard Hilgeman.

Another shooting earlier Thursday occurred three blocks away near Montclair Road and Cone Lane, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.

Officers found a 15-year-old male who had been shot in the leg lying in the middle of the street around 4:31 p.m. He was transported to the hospital and was listed in stable condition as of Thursday evening.