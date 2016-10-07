Police: Arkansas teen aided in assaulting, robbing her father

A Jacksonville teen is accused of aiding in the assault of her father and brother-in-law and the theft of money from the father's residence.

Jodi McCrea, 18, faces felony charges of aggravated residential burglary, first-degree battery, theft of property and two counts of kidnapping.

McRea's father, Larry McCrea, told investigators a woman he didn't know knocked on his door before 9:30 p.m. Wednesday and three men then entered his residence and forced him into the bedroom to open his safe, according to a report.

When Larry McCrea initially didn't remember the code, the men cut him with a knife, police said, noting he had a deep laceration on his left leg and right arm. Eventually, McCrea was able to open the safe, and the men took $2,200 in cash, the report said.

The intruders reportedly then used electrical tape to tie up McCrea and his son-in-law. The son-in-law told investigators he heard Jodi McCrea yelling outside the residence, "Don't hurt my dad or anybody in there," according to the report.

Three children were also in the residence. One of the youths said one of the intruders opened his bedroom door and asked if they were OK, according to the report. Police say the child reported seeing another man with a knife and said that he heard Jodi McCrea talking to the man on a speakerphone.

Jodi McCrea was arrested later at a residence in Conway. The report says other possible suspects have been identified, though there was no indication any other suspects had been arrested.

"Jodi advised she has spent her inheritance on people and was poor," the arresting officer wrote in the report. "Jodi advised she was not at the residence and she didn't hurt her father."

McCrea was booked into Pulaski County jail around 7:40 p.m. Thursday. A court date is scheduled for Oct. 20.