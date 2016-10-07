Child abuse investigation opened after Arkansas boy found with burn marks

The Arkansas Department of Human Services has opened an investigation into possible child abuse after a boy was found with burn marks, police say.

According to a report from the Little Rock Police Department, 31-year-old Scottie Manning of Little Rock and his mother, 66-year-old Eloise Perkins of Little Rock, took the child to the 12th Street substation Thursday.

Manning told authorities that Wednesday, he had picked up the boy, who was not his child, and three of his children after their mother, 37-year-old Tiffany Roland of Little Rock, left them and one other child at King's Crossing Apartments at 6815 Forbing Road.

The boy, who was not wearing a shirt and had an unsanitary diaper, had burn marks on his chest, some of which appeared to be healing, a police officer noted. His age was listed as 2 years old in the report.

Police said the child appeared to be "very low in weight" given his age and was transported to Arkansas Children's Hospital in Little Rock.

His condition was not known as of Friday afternoon, though authorities said his injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

No arrests have been made in the case as of Friday afternoon, according to police.