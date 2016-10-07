Subscribe Register Login

Friday, October 07, 2016, 7:12 a.m.
Robber gets cash from North Little Rock dollar store

By Scott Carroll , Ryan Tarinelli

This article was published today at 5:45 a.m.

North Little Rock police were investigating Thursday night after a man walked into a Dollar Tree store and demanded money, police said.

The man entered the store at 3801 Camp Robinson Road on Thursday night and demanded cash from an employee, said Sgt. Brian Dedrick with the North Little Rock police.

The employees did not see a gun, but reported that the robber acted like he had one, putting his hand in his pocket, Dedrick said.

The thief took an undisclosed amount of money and fled in a vehicle, Dedrick said.

