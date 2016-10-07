Safety commit Derrick Munson joins Recruiting Thursday

Arkansas safety commitment Derrick Munson was on Recruiting Thursday and talked about his season, hitting, the Arkansas hills and how schools have backed off since his pledge.

Munson, 6-0, 200 of Metairie (La.) Rummel has 45 tackles and 3 interceptions at the halfway point aof the season. He hoped to visit the Hogs for the Alabama game, but won't be able to attend.

He will be the fourth Rummel product on the Arkansas roster when he joins defensive lineman Briston Guidry, cornerback Henre' Toliver and linebacker Dwayne Eugene next year.