SEPTEMBER TRANSITIONS: Pizza chain's first Arkansas location; The Root expansion almost done

Oct. 10 is the firm opening date for Tulsa-based Hideaway Pizza's first non-Oklahoma outlet at 5103 Warden Road, North Little Rock (next to Chuy's, on the west access road for U.S. 67/167). Hours are 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-10:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday. The decor will include "images of wildly painted Volkswagen Beetles, new and vintage kites, large-scale collage art and the board game Pente," according to a news release. "The dining area features a colorful, two-sided, 4-foot-by-24-foot collage created for The Natural State, incorporating photos submitted by local residents. There will be seating for 186, a full bar with 20 beers on tap, including craft beer selections from Arkansas breweries Core Brewing Co., Diamond Bear Brewing Co., Lost Forty Brewing and Stone's Throw Brewing, and Oklahoma breweries COOP Ale Works and Marshall Brewing Co." They're also looking to open a restaurant in Conway in the spring. The phone number is (501) 270-7777; the website, hideawaypizza.com.

The Root Cafe, 1500 Main St., Little Rock, is nearing completion on its expansion, at least to the point where it has been able to start serving dinner on the second and fourth Fridays of each month. On the fourth Friday it offers table-service-style dinners, which will become a regular feature once everything is up and running. The restaurant also recently got its beer and wine license. Co-owner Jack Sundell says it is on target to complete the expansion project, fueled by $175,000 in grants and prizes, by the end of the calendar year; it is close to unveiling the new dining room and not long after that, a second bathroom. The modular construction involves "retired" shipping containers. The phone number is (501) 414-0423; email theroot@therootcafe.com.

Visit Bentonville and the Bentonville Chef Alliance will host the third annual Friends of James Beard Benefit Series' Best of Bentonville dinner Nov. 7, starting with a 6:30 p.m. reception, at the Bentonville Daily Record, 104 S.W. A St., Bentonville. It will feature culinary offerings from chefs Matt Cooper from The Preacher's Son, William Lyle from Eleven at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, Matthew McClure from The Hive at 21c Museum Hotel, Rob Nelson from Tusk and Trotter American Brasserie, Vince Pianalto from Brightwater, Michael Robertshaw from Pressroom and Luke Wetzel from Oven and Tap. Dishes will include duck tamales, spiced apple chiboust and dry-aged steak and cheese, plus craft cocktails prepared by Emily Lawson of Pink House Alchemy. The dinner will also include dessert by Pianalto and his students of Brightwater Culinary School and the introduction of the Visit Bentonville/Chef Alliance 2016 James Beard scholarship winner. Tickets are $85, $75 for James Beard Foundation members. Call (479) 271-9153 or visit bentonvillechefs.com/events.

Chef Paul Uher, formerly of Chef Paul's and other Hot Springs restaurants, confirms a report from one of our sharp-eyed Spa City correspondents that he does, in fact, have a hand in the operation at Froggy's, which opened this summer in the former KJ's Grill, 1834 Airport Road, Hot Springs. He has been helping them with their menu and recipes, and his wife has been making the desserts, including the pies the Uhers have been selling out Saturdays at the Hot Springs Farmers Market. Froggy's hours are 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday. The phone number is (501) 767-0063.

Nashville Rockin Grill, 10840 Maumelle Blvd., North Little Rock, is for sale. There's no sign out front but Crye-Leike Real Estate Services has it listed, with an asking price of $395,000, on its website (tinyurl.com/rockingrill). It comes with this glowing description, in all capital letters (we've taken the liberty of down-casing and correcting some spelling) and bristling with exclamation points: "Incredible cash flow! Incredible finish out! 2 huge bars! Oversized stage! Outside seating! The latest in every option needed in a first-class and entertaining setting. Full commercial kitchen with all the latest equipment! Commercial smoker! 200 seating! The latest in technology with 12 oversized TVs. All new tables and electronics. You can take over this thriving business. Inventory, goodwill and equipment included! Catering/passenger van included." Also included: all those exclamation points, and the new paint jobs on the bronze bull (bright red) that protrudes slightly into the parking lot and the establishment's patio roof (bright yellow). The restaurant phone number is (501) 812-0095 if you want to verify any of the information in the listing; the website is nashvillerockingrill.com.