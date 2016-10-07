Shot in leg as car passed in Little Rock, man says

A 20-year-old was shot in the leg and taken to a hospital by an unidentified person Wednesday night, according to a Little Rock police report.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Wright Avenue and Marshall Street at 11:08 p.m. and later were notified about a shooting victim at Arkansas Children's Hospital, according to the report.

Rodney Halloway of Little Rock told police that he was walking west Wednesday night on Wright Avenue when he saw a dark-gray sedan drive past him. He heard shots and felt pain in his right leg, according to the report.

An unidentified man then drove up to Halloway in a Chevrolet Camaro and helped him to the hospital, the report said. The man refused to talk to anyone, according to the report.

Halloway was shot in his right calf and did not have life-threatening injuries, according to the report.

Officers found three shell casings at the shooting location, police said.

There was no description of a shooter, according to the report.