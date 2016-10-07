Subscribe Register Login

Friday, October 07, 2016, 9:14 a.m.
Springdale's Josh Frazier likely to play at Arkansas

By Bob Holt

This article was published today at 9:07 a.m.

alabama-defensive-line-coach-bo-davis-works-with-defensive-linemen-darren-lake-95-josh-frazier-69-korren-kirven-85-and-brandon-ivory-99-as-they-go-through-drills-during-an-ncaa-college-football-practice-monday-aug-11-2014-in-tuscaloosa-ala-ap-photoalcom-vasha-hunt

Alabama defensive line coach Bo Davis works with defensive linemen Darren Lake (95), Josh Frazier (69), Korren Kirven (85) and Brandon Ivory (99) as they go through drills during an NCAA college football practice Monday, Aug. 11, 2014, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/AL.com, Vasha Hunt)

FAYETTEVILLE — Alabama's Josh Frazier, a junior from Springdale Har-Ber, is listed as second-team nose guard behind sophomore Da'Ron Payne. He's played in four games and has two tackles.

Coach Nick Saban said Frazier has worked to get his weight down, which has allowed him to move better and improve his pass rush.

"I think in a game like this, he's going to get a lot of opportunity to be in there," Saban said, acknowledging Arkansas' tendency to establish the running game. "This is his kind of game."

