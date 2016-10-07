Home /
Springdale's Josh Frazier likely to play at Arkansas
By Bob Holt
FAYETTEVILLE — Alabama's Josh Frazier, a junior from Springdale Har-Ber, is listed as second-team nose guard behind sophomore Da'Ron Payne. He's played in four games and has two tackles.
Coach Nick Saban said Frazier has worked to get his weight down, which has allowed him to move better and improve his pass rush.
"I think in a game like this, he's going to get a lot of opportunity to be in there," Saban said, acknowledging Arkansas' tendency to establish the running game. "This is his kind of game."
