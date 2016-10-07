Style: Dead air

“Father, son, 8, found dead, Carbon monoxide poisoning suspected.”

This tragic headline showed up in the Democrat-Gazette in July 2015, writes Eric Harrison in Style.

Carbon monoxide poisoning can happen pretty much at any time of year. But with the advent of autumn, as folks start switching from air conditioning to heating — gas furnaces, space heaters, gas or wood fireplaces — the risk increases.

Carbon monoxide — CO — has no odor or color. Every year, gas from malfunctioning or improperly installed appliances, improperly vented space heaters and furnaces and blocked-up fireplace flues kills 500 people nationwide, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. See Saturday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for details on CO-proofing your home.