Subscribe Register Login

Friday, October 07, 2016, 1:10 p.m.
Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

Teacher accused of writing 'focus' on student's forehead

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 12:31 p.m.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach math teacher has been accused of assault for writing on the forehead of an eighth-grader in his class.

A criminal complaint says 46-year-old Daniel Board grabbed the back of the boy's head, wrote the word "focus" on his forehead and refused to let the boy wipe the word off his face until he completed his work. The student was not injured.

Citing court documents, news outlets report that the Landstown Middle School teacher was upset because the student wasn't paying attention in class Sept. 16.

District spokesman Eileen Cox said Board resigned Thursday, a week after he was placed on unpaid administrative leave.

Media outlets report no one answered the door at Board's home.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Teacher accused of writing 'focus' on student's forehead

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...
Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online