Trump suggests immigrants allowed in illegally to vote

NEW YORK — Seizing on comments from a Border Patrol union leader, Donald Trump said Friday that agents have been told to allow immigrants into the United States illegally "so they can vote in the election." But he offered no evidence to support his most recent claim that presidential voting may be tainted by fraud.

In a discussion on border security, Trump responded to comments from Art Del Cueto, a vice president for the National Border Patrol Council, who told the candidate that officials in the U.S. are being directed to ignore immigrants' criminal histories and speed up citizenship applications.

"That's a massive story," Trump responded, saying it would be ignored by the media. "They are letting people pour into the country so they can go ahead and vote."

Neither Del Cueto nor Trump offered evidence to back up the idea immigration officials are taking action to allow people who have recently crossed the border to cast ballots on Election Day. Newly admitted immigrants are not permitted to vote, a right that is reserved for citizens.

Union spokesman Shawn Moran, who attended the discussion, later said the discussion between the candidate and the union leader was misleading.

Border Patrol agents have indeed seen an increase in attempts to cross the U.S.-Mexico border illegally, Moran said. And union officials believe that United States Citizen and Immigration Service is working to speed up processing of citizenship applications before the November election. Moran said the discussion "combined" the two separate issues.

The process of achieving citizenship takes years. Citizenship applications are handled by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, not the Border Patrol.

There is no evidence that USCIS officials have been directed to quickly approve citizenship applications, though some lawmakers have asked the agency to address such reports. The union pointed to an internal email showing that overtime was offered to workers in a Houston field office to process pending citizenship applications, but there is nothing in the note directing officials to speed up the approval process or ignore an applicant's criminal history.

