Two Little Rock shootings leave 3 teens hurt; police say cases possibly gang-related

Three teenagers were injured Thursday in a pair of shootings that Little Rock police say might be related and connected to gang activity.

Officers were called to the first shooting at 4:31 p.m. Thursday and found a 15-year-old male in the middle of the street near Montclair Road and Cone Lane, according to a report.

The boy, who was shot in the leg, said two men arrived near 1624 Cone Lane and fired several shots at him, according to the report.

Police treated the teenager until paramedics arrived and transported him to a local hospital, police said.

The teenager was listed in stable condition, according to the report.

The two shooters were described as black men.

Three blocks away from that shooting, a 16-year-old and a 19-year-old were shot outside near West 16th and Peyton streets Thursday night, said Lt. Steve McClanahan, Police Department spokesman.

The victims, both males, were taken to UAMS Medical Center in a private vehicle, he said. One of those victims was shot multiple times and was in critical condition Thursday night, he said.

Officers were sent to the intersection at 8:42 p.m., and McClanahan said officers found multiple vehicles hit with bullets. Police also found another shot-up vehicle a short distance away, he said.

Three people ran from the car, he said, and officers were interviewing two of them in the shooting.

There is some evidence that suggests the two shootings are related, he said. While it's still early in the investigation, he said gang activity could be a motive in both instances.