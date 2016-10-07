Two plead innocent in slaying of woman

Two people accused of fatally shooting a North Carolina woman at a North Little Rock gas station in August pleaded innocent in the case Thursday morning.

Tramale Deangelo Wright and Sharekia Nisha Law, both 32, face charges of first-degree murder and terroristic threatening in the death of Amy Southern Ashley. Police said Ashley 39, of Raleigh, was found shot outside a Valero gas station at 605 E. Broadway just east of Interstate 30. She was found inside a white Chevrolet Suburban in the parking lot, police reported.

Ashley died from her injuries three days later at UAMS Medical Center.

Police arrested Wright and Law in the slaying Tuesday. The two appeared Thursday morning in North Little Rock District Court through video from the Pulaski County jail. Neither spoke, except to say they understood the charges against them.

Judge Jim Hamilton ordered the two to be held without bail. As Hamilton was explaining that decision, Wright turned his back to the judge and walked away.

"Never mind," Hamilton said. "Good luck to you."

Police have released little information on the killing. Further details were not provided at Thursday's court hearing, as prosecutors and detectives declined to discuss specifics of the slaying. Additionally, Hamilton sealed a police affidavit filed in the case.

"There's just a lot of sensitive information," police spokesman Sgt. Brian Dedrick said. "That's why we're not releasing anything yet on what exactly transpired."

Wright and Law have the same listed address at 11123 Paul Eells Drive in North Little Rock, but their relationship was unclear.

Wright was convicted in federal court in the armed robbery of two North Little Rock banks in 2008. He has also been convicted of third-degree domestic battery, a misdemeanor. Law has no previous criminal history.

The next court date for the two was scheduled for Nov. 17.

Metro on 10/07/2016