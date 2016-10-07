U.N. deal: Group exits Aleppo, bombs halt

GENEVA -- The United Nations envoy for Syria called on a group of militants to leave the embattled city of Aleppo in exchange for an end to government and Russian bombardment, warning Thursday that thousands of civilians could be killed and the historic city "destroyed" by year-end if conditions do not soon change.

Special envoy Staffan de Mistura urged fighters from Jabhat Fatah al-Sham to leave the city in exchange for peace. The group was previously known as Nusra Front and changed its name after announcing it had split from al-Qaida earlier this year. The U.N. considers it a terrorist organization, as does the U.S.

De Mistura entreated both sides to "look at my eyes" before offering to "personally" escort the fighters to a refuge of their choosing, provided they agree to lay down their arms.

The combined Syrian government and Russian bombardment of the city's rebel-held east has killed 376 people over the past two weeks, the envoy said. While far fewer have been killed in the western side, which has a population of more than 1 million, presumed rebel shelling killed at least eight people Thursday, Syrian state media and observers said. It marked one of the bloodiest days in recent memory for government-held neighborhoods of the city.

De Mistura acknowledged that the fighters would "need some guarantees" before an evacuation to another rebel-held part of the country, but he said these would have to come from the government. He also called for the local administration in opposition-held eastern neighborhoods to remain in place after Fatah al-Sham leaves, with the U.N. establishing a presence there to bring humanitarian supplies to the besieged population.

His proposals marked the first major initiative by the U.N. to help find a way out of the Syria crisis after the United States, citing in part the Aleppo onslaught, suspended its joint effort with Russia to stop the fighting. Those two powers had been leading the diplomatic push. Russia, which currently holds the presidency of the U.N. Security Council, called for de Mistura to brief members this morning.

Yet rebel fighters in Aleppo expressed deep skepticism over the terms of de Mistura's proposal. They say Fatah al-Sham has been instrumental to the east's defense, having led an August counteroffensive that briefly broke the government's siege. The U.N. estimates 275,000 people are trapped in eastern Aleppo.

Ammar Sakkar, a military spokesman for the Fastiqum rebel group, said the evacuation plan was "a form of trickery" that would allow pro-government forces to carry out a "longer period of killing and crime." He accused the U.N. of holding a "double standard," arguing that before calling for fighters to leave it must "first stop the head of terrorism and stop his own acts of terrorism and crime against the Syrian people," referring to Syrian President Bashar Assad.

"It would have been better if [de Mistura] spoke about protecting civilians and halting the criminal activities that target civilians in Aleppo," echoed Yasser Alyousef, a political spokesman for the Nour el-Din el-Zinki insurgent group.

While Assad has not commented on de Mistura's proposals, the Syrian leader's remarks during an interview with Denmark's D2 station Thursday indicated he would not be satisfied with the limited rebel evacuation. Insisting his military would retake the whole of Aleppo, he rejected any distinctions between the array of nationalist-to-ultraconservative Islamic factions fighting against his authority.

"The moderate opposition is a myth," he told D2. "That's why you cannot separate something that doesn't exist from something that does exists. All of them have the same grass roots."

During the interview, Assad also denied reports by opposition activists and international relief agencies that his government was targeting hospitals and civilian infrastructure.

In his news conference, de Mistura said the presence of 900 Fatah al-Sham fighters should not be used as an excuse to besiege and bombard over a quarter of a million people. "Is this going to be the alibi for destroying the city?" he asked.

"The bottom line is: In a maximum of two months -- 21/2 months -- the city of eastern Aleppo at this rate may be be totally destroyed ... and thousands of Syrians, not terrorists, will be killed," he said.

Activists said the violence in Aleppo eased Thursday after Syria's military command announced the night before that it planned to scale back bombardment to allow civilians to leave besieged rebel-held neighborhoods.

"There were shellings and air raids, but it was less than in previous days," said activist Bahaa al-Halaby, speaking from Aleppo province near the city.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said that although airstrikes have almost stopped on rebel-held neighborhoods, government forces were pushing ahead with their ground offensive. The Observatory and state media said troops advanced in the northern neighborhood of Bustan al-Basha, capturing a sports complex and a nearby housing compound.

Separately on Thursday, the Russian military warned the United States against striking the Syrian army, noting that its air defense weapons in Syria stand ready to fend off any attack.

Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said any U.S. strikes on areas controlled by Assad's government could jeopardize the lives of Russian servicemen.

He said Moscow was worried by media reports alleging that Washington was pondering the possibility of striking Syrian army positions.

"I would recommend our colleagues in Washington to carefully weigh possible consequences of the fulfillment of such plans," Konashenkov said.

A U.S.-led coalition's air raid on Syrian army positions near Deir el-Zour killed 60 Syrian soldiers on Sept. 17; Russia rejects the U.S. explanation that the attack was a mistake.

Konashenkov said, "We have taken all the necessary measures to prevent any such 'mistakes' with regard to Russian servicemen and military facilities in Syria."

Information for this article was contributed by Bassem Mroue, Suzan Fraser and Vladimir Isachenkov of The Associated Press.

