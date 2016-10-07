UALR's law school gets grant for state's 1st business innovation clinic

LITTLE ROCK — The University of Arkansas at Little Rock's law school has received a $1 million grant to create the state's first business innovation clinic.

The grant from the Arkansas attorney general's office was announced Friday for UALR's William H. Bowen School of Law. The new clinic will focus on providing business law advice and services to small businesses, nonprofit organizations and others.

Law students, under the supervision of a business law attorney, will work with entrepreneurs to create and build their businesses, negotiate contracts and protect ideas and innovations. The clinic will also offer educational programs.

UALR's law school also offers a mediation clinic, a clinic focusing on family law matters for clients in the Mississippi Delta region, a low-income taxpayer clinic, a consumer protection clinic and a general litigation clinic.