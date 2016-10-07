As U.S. adds 156,000 jobs, more seek work and lift unemployment

WASHINGTON — U.S. employers added a decent 156,000 jobs in September, even while an influx of job seekers lifted the unemployment rate slightly to 5 percent. The rise in people seeking work is an encouraging sign that Americans are more optimistic about their prospects.

The job gain last month, though modest, suggested that the U.S. economy remains steady if not particularly strong. Wages also rose and are now increasing at a healthier pace than they were earlier in the economic recovery — a trend that may be drawing more people into the job market to look for work.

For much of the recovery, the proportion of Americans who either had a job or were looking for one had been declining as an aging population led to many retirements. Many of the unemployed also grew discouraged about their prospects. Others stayed in school or remained at home caring for relatives.

Yet in the past year, the proportion of adults either working or looking for work has risen from a 40-year low of 62.4 percent to 62.9 percent. That is still far below pre-recession levels. But the proportion has increased even while many people in the vast baby boom generation have been retiring.

So far this year, job growth has averaged 178,000 a month, down from last year's pace of 229,000. Still, hiring even at this year's level is enough to lower the unemployment rate over time. And economists have been expecting the pace of job growth to slow as the supply of unemployed workers declines.

