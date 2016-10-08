The Avett Brothers returned to Verizon Arena Friday night, but failed to deliver the “True Sadness” that their current tour takes its name from. Rather, the two Avetts, Scott and Seth, aided and abetted by five band members, instead conveyed true joy to their assembled fans in a 30-song set that lasted just shy of two hours and forty minutes.

And the fans lapped it up, singing and stomping along, with a wider range of ages than usually are found at concerts, with baby boomers, millennials, children and even infants in the crowd of 1,963.

Minus the usual obligatory opening act, the seven musicians, playing kazoos, tore into “The D Bag Rag” before getting serious with a bit of gospel rock, “Satan Pulls the Strings.” Before the evening ended, the Avetts bounced all over the map, and the stage, veering from one genre to another, from loud to you-could-hear-a pin-drop, from spread out across the stage and occasionally sauntering down a runway into the audience. For sheer surprise, there was also a song where guitarist Seth Avett raced through the audience to the top of the lower bowl, playing electric guitar, with an assistant trailing behind him — holding an extremely long guitar cord (just like the late Albert Collins used to do it).

While both brothers sang, Scott Avett played amazing banjo most of the time, and the other “official” band members, Bob Crawford on both stand-up bass and electric bass and Joe Kwon on cello (which he held as if it was a guitar) were also front and center, as was touring violinist Tania Elizabeth. In the back, up off the floor, drummer Mike Marsh and keyboardist Paul DeFiglia added to the excitement.

Most of the songs were greeted with roars of recognition from the fans, with the highlights “Down With the Shine,” “Smithsonian,” “I Wish I Was,” “Famous Flower of Manhattan,” “I and Love and You,” “Victims of Life,” “Murder in the City” and the song “True Sadness,” also the name of the band’s latest album release. And there were three choice cover tunes: Jim Croce’s “Operator,” Van Morrison’s “And It Stoned Me” plus the unknown to most of us, “The Prettiest Thing,” by an Avett pal, David Childers, leader of the band, The Modern Don Juans.

Whatever song the band did, it did with full-tilt energy and passion, matching those same qualities that were heard in the voices of Scott and Seth Avett. The show was a stunning example of how a band can effectively blend rock, folk, bluegrass, country, punk, gospel and ballads.

The Avett Brothers seem poised to tastefully fill the void left by the departure of the Grateful Dead from the recording and touring scene.