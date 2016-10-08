Police: Benton officer injures man in Friday shooting

A Benton police officer shot and injured a man after he threatened the officer with a gun Friday night, police said. As of Saturday morning, the man was in critical condition.

In a news release, Benton police said the the officer responded to an “unknown trouble” call at 10:25 p.m. in the 1400 block of Longview Drive. A man was reportedly screaming in the area. The officer spoke with a man and a woman who had been arguing and “they were separated without further incident,” the release said.

At 10:57 p.m., the same officer came across the man from the earlier argument. The release said he threatened the officer with a gun, and the officer then shot at him several times. The injured man was airlifted to a hospital in Little Rock.

Investigators found the unnamed man’s gun at the scene, and the officer was placed on administrative leave, “pending the outcome of the investigation,” the release said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information concerning the shooting is encouraged to contact Benton police at (501) 778-1171.

