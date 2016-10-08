Crimson Tide rolls to 10th straight win over Arkansas

— Alabama's dominance of Arkansas has reached a decade.

The No. 1 Crimson Tide easily beat the No. 16 Razorbacks 49-30 Saturday for its 10th consecutive win in the series. Alabama has won 18 straight games overall.

Arkansas' defense was manhandled from the outset. Alabama gained 211 yards in the first quarter en route to amassing 517 offensive yards overall.

The Crimson Tide (6-0, 3-0 SEC) also had two non-offensive touchdowns on a 23-yard fumble return by Tim Williams in the second quarter and a 100-yard interception return by Minkah Fitzpatrick in the fourth quarter. Alabama has scored nine non-offensive touchdowns this season and at least one in eight consecutive games dating to last season's College Football Playoff.

Arkansas (4-2, 0-2) committed five turnovers, which the Crimson Tide converted into three touchdowns.

Jalen Hurts had touchdown runs of 5 and 6 yards in the first quarter to give Alabama a 14-0 lead. The Razorbacks pulled to within 14-7 on a 24-yard touchdown pass from Austin Allen to Jeremy Sprinkle late in the quarter, but could get no closer.

Williams' fumble return came after the Razorbacks forced the first of two Alabama punts. Hurts threw a 56-yard touchdown pass to Damien Harris on the Crimson Tide's next offensive possession to go up 28-7. It was one of three plays of 50 yards or more allowed by the Razorbacks' defense before halftime.

After Arkansas kicked a field goal, the teams exchanged quick touchdown drives in the final 1:25 of the first half. Alabama led 35-17 at halftime.

The Crimson Tide extended its lead to 42-17 on a 4-yard touchdown pass from Hurts to Calvin Ridley early in the third quarter. In addition to his rushing touchdowns, Hurts completed 13 of 17 passes for 253 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Allen threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Keon Hatcher late in the third quarter to pull within 42-24. It was the second touchdown connection between the two, who also hooked up on a 16-yard score just before halftime.

It looked as if Arkansas may pull within two scores early in the fourth quarter, but Allen was intercepted by Fitzpatrick in the end zone when he threw off his back foot. Fitzpatrick returned the interception untouched from near the back of the end zone for a score.

Allen finished the game with 400 passing yards and completed 25 of 48 passes. He had three touchdowns and was intercepted three times.

Alabama sacked Allen six times and hit him 23 times, unofficially. The Crimson Tide held Arkansas to 73 rushing yards on 36 attempts.

It was the second poor rushing performance for the Razorbacks in SEC play this season. Arkansas was held to 120 yards on 40 carries in a loss to Texas A&M two weeks ago.

Alabama rushed for 264 yards on 37 attempts and averaged 7.8 yards per carry. Arkansas is allowing 8.5 yards per rush attempt in SEC play.

The Razorbacks are scheduled to host No. 13 Ole Miss next Saturday at 6 p.m.