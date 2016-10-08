Day, Cox lift 'Cats' to victory

Even in a 58-17 victory over the Fort Smith Southside, North Little Rock coach Jamey Mitchell could find issues with the Charging Wildcats' performance.

"It wasn't clean football,'' said Mitchell, whose team reached the Sportsmanship rule for the fourth time this season. "We turned the ball over three times in the first half; really frustrated about that. We pride ourselves on executing and taking care of the football. We had two picks and a fumble and had a touchdown called back on a holding call. Just not real happy. We can play a heck of a lot better."

The coach did not see any issues with running back Alex Day, who ran for 165 yards and scored three touchdowns to lead the No. 3 Charging Wildcats' (6-0, 3-0 7A-Central) scoring train.

"Alex Day just went off and had some gigantic plays for us,'' Mitchell said. "The offensive line also played very well tonight."

North Little Rock finished with 449 yards offense and managed a pair of defensive touchdowns in the second half.

Trey Cox passed for 163 yards and 3 touchdowns. He connected with Deante Montgomery on a 45-yard slant pass that gave the Wildcats the lead on their first drive.

After moving so easily on their first drive, North Little Rock had turnovers on its next two possessions. Jaylin Brewer grabbed an interception at the Southside 35 and noseguard Hunter Moreton recovered a fumble at the North Little Rock 13 that set up a 26-yard field goal by Derek Gutierrez.

Day scored from the 1 to cap an 80-yard drive two plays after a 51-yard pass to Erion Cooney. Day scored from 56 yards on his next carry and after Savana Melton's third PAT it was 21-3. Melton was perfect on eight kicks on the night.

Cox hit Darius Austin on a 73-yard scoring pass and Melton kicked it to 28-3 with 3:16 left in the half.

The third turnover, a fumbled punt, set up a Southside touchdown on a 1-yard run by Kobe Rogers with 54 seconds left in the half.

North Little Rock cleaned things up in the second half.

Alex Neasley returned an interception 75 yards for a score and after Wynton Ruth's interception, Day capped on his night with a 36-yard touchdown run.

A bad punt snap that resulted in a safety made it 44-10. Kalen Turner scored on a 5-yard run after Austin's 48-yard kick return.

North Little Rock's Arryck Ross scored on a 12-yard fumble return.

Southside's Rogers scored on an 81-yard run in the closing minutes.

