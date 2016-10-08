'Victory tax' for Olympians rescinded

WASHINGTON -- Olympic athletes who bring home the gold, silver and bronze for Team USA will no longer pay a "victory tax" for their achievement under a bill President Barack Obama signed into law Friday.

The IRS will now be prohibited from taxing most medals or other prizes awarded to U.S. Olympians.

The U.S. Olympic Committee awards cash prizes to medalists, ranging from $25,000 for gold, $15,000 for silver and $10,000 for bronze. The cash prize comes on top of the value of the medals themselves: $600 for gold and $300 for silver; bronze medals aren't worth much.

The law applies retroactively to the 2016 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil. It will not affect taxes on an athlete's endorsement or sponsorship income. Team USA brought home 121 medals from Rio Games, including 46 gold medals.

The money had been considered earned income, making it subject to tax. Lawmakers who objected to the tax passed legislation to eliminate it, citing the levy as an unfair burden on U.S. athletes who spend years sacrificing and training in their sport, often at great financial expense.

Helicopter breaks apart, crashes; 2 die

LINO LAKES, Minn. -- A helicopter apparently broke apart as it fell from the sky before crashing and bursting into flames in a Twin Cities suburb, killing two people, sheriff's officials said Friday.

The wreckage was still on fire when emergency personnel arrived at the sod field in Lino Lakes where the helicopter crashed about 5:30 p.m. Thursday, the Anoka County sheriff's office said. The amount of debris scattered over several hundred yards suggested the helicopter broke apart as it descended, officials said.

The pilot was a 48-year-old Minneapolis man and his passenger was a 47-year-old woman from Blaine, according to sheriff's officials. Their remains have been recovered from the crash scene.

Witnesses told investigators they heard a loud pop or explosion and saw the helicopter's rotors stop spinning before it started falling and breaking apart.

Authorities said the 1982 Fairchild Hiller had been on a flight earlier in the day with no mechanical problems. The second, fatal flight originated at the Anoka County Airport in Blaine, the statement said.

Police free captives at treatment homes

IRVING, Texas -- Dozens of people were found being held against their will in what captives told authorities were drug and alcohol rehabilitation facilities in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, police said Thursday.

The treatment of captives, who were Hispanic and spoke little or no English, was "medieval and barbaric," Fort Worth police said in a statement. Victims were often beaten, tied to chairs and fed one package of noodles a day, the statement said.

Nine men have been charged with aggravated kidnapping in the case though the investigation is in its very early stages, officer James McLellan of the Irving Police Department said.

The investigation began Tuesday, when Irving police responded after a caller reported seeing a man being chased by three others. Officers went to the house and rescued nearly 30 victims, the statement said. Some of those victims mentioned other such facilities in Fort Worth. Irving police contacted Fort Worth police, who found 11 additional victims at a second location.

Police union denied records sues city

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A union representing Columbia, Mo., police officers is suing the city after it refused to release some public records and asked for what the union called "exorbitant" fees to fulfill the request.

The Columbia Police Officers Association filed the lawsuit Thursday. It alleges that the city violated Missouri's open-records law and wants a judge to order it to release all the documents the union is seeking and to provide a "reasonable and lawful" estimate of the costs of producing the documents.

The suit stems from a July request by the union for all emails between Chief Ken Burton and Deputy Chief Jill Schlude written from June 1 to July 22. The lawsuit alleges the city did not reply within the legally required three business days and then said it would cost $840 to fulfill the request.

A Section on 10/08/2016