Don't let up on Vols, Aggies say

COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- Texas A&M has had a tough time piling on points late after building a lead this season.

The eighth-ranked Aggies know that if they get ahead Saturday against No. 9 Tennessee and let up, it probably won't end well for them. Not against the comeback Volunteers.

Tennessee's Jauan Jennings grabbed a 43-yard touchdown pass from Joshua Dobbs on the last play of the game to give the Volunteers a 34-31 victory over Georgia last weekend to improve to 5-0. The catch came after the Bulldogs took the lead on their own long scoring grab with 10 seconds to play.

It was the fourth time in five games that Tennessee has come back from a double-digit deficit to get a victory.

"Let's just say what it is," Texas A&M Coach Kevin Sumlin said. "This is a team on paper if you don't watch it you would say: 'Well, they've gotten lucky.' No, they haven't gotten lucky. They have a veteran quarterback that is No. 1 in the league for points responsible for. Let's just start there. Whether he's throwing it, he's running it, whatever he's doing he's the No. 1 guy for points in this league. That gives you a chance to have those types of games and to win every game."

Texas A&M quarterback Trevor Knight is aware of what the Volunteers have done this season and won't be shy about reminding his team about their exploits if the Aggies build a lead in this matchup of unbeaten teams.

"Keep your foot on the pedal, don't let up because there's a lot of ball left to play," he said. "It's never over until it's over, especially with the way these guys have battled back throughout this season. Starting fast and definitely finishing the game."

While the Aggies worry about finishing games, the Volunteers are looking to start fast after playing from behind almost every week.

"With these games coming up, going on the road playing Texas A&M, we need to play four quarters of football," Tennessee Coach Butch Jones said. "That's paramount. This football team is as talented as any football team in the country."

The first quarter has been particularly bad for the Volunteers, where they've been outscored 41-10. Things are much different late in games, where they have a 76-21 advantage in the fourth quarter and overtime combined.

"I think we're like vampires," Tennessee receivers coach Zach Azzanni quipped. "I think when the sun goes down, we're a lot better."

Here are some things to know about the Tennessee-Texas A&M game:

No Hurd for Vols

Tennessee athletic department spokesman Ryan Robinson said Friday that running back Jalen Hurd didn't make the trip to Texas A&M and wouldn't play "due to an undisclosed injury."

Hurd has a team-high 407 yards rushing. His absence likely means a greater role for Alvin Kamara, who has rushed for 165 yards on 38 carries this season.

Pass-rushing forces

The game could feature two of the nation's top pass rushers in Texas A&M's Myles Garrett and Tennessee's Derek Barnett. Garrett has 27 career sacks and 38½ tackles for losses. Barnett has 24 sacks and 41½ tackles for losses. Barnett has recorded two sacks in each of his past two games.

Injury update

Hurd isn't the only Tennessee player unavailable Saturday. The Vols also will miss linebackers Jalen Reeves-Maybin and Darrin Kirkland, as well as cornerback Cam Sutton because of injuries. Texas A&M starters Garrett, receivers Ricky Seals-Jones and Speedy Noil, and offensive tackle Jermaine Eluemunor all sat out last week because of various injuries. Sumlin refused to comment on the health of any of the players Tuesday.

Sports on 10/08/2016