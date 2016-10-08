Dre Greenlaw likely out for the season

— Arkansas likely has lost one of its top defensive players for the season.

Linebacker Dre Greenlaw will undergo surgery Monday to repair a broken foot suffered during the Razorbacks' loss to Alabama on Saturday, his mother wrote on Facebook following the game. Arkansas coach Bret Bielema confirmed the injury in his postgame news conference and said Greenlaw would likely miss the rest of the season.

Greenlaw was carted off the field during the first quarter. The sophomore had a team-high 35 tackles entering the Alabama game. He had two tackles and a forced fumble in limited action against the Crimson Tide.

Greenlaw has started 17 consecutive games at weakside linebacker. Freshman De'Jon Harris will likely start there moving forward. Harris had four tackles and a forced fumble against the Crimson Tide.