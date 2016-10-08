Subscribe Register Login

Saturday, October 08, 2016, 11:14 p.m.
Dre Greenlaw likely out for the season

By Matt Jones

This article was published today at 10:12 p.m.

arkansas-linebacker-dre-greenlaw-leaves-the-field-following-a-loss-to-alabama-on-saturday-oct-8-2016-in-fayetteville

PHOTO BY MICHAEL WOODS

Arkansas linebacker Dre Greenlaw leaves the field following a loss to Alabama on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016, in Fayetteville.

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas likely has lost one of its top defensive players for the season.

Linebacker Dre Greenlaw will undergo surgery Monday to repair a broken foot suffered during the Razorbacks' loss to Alabama on Saturday, his mother wrote on Facebook following the game. Arkansas coach Bret Bielema confirmed the injury in his postgame news conference and said Greenlaw would likely miss the rest of the season.

Greenlaw was carted off the field during the first quarter. The sophomore had a team-high 35 tackles entering the Alabama game. He had two tackles and a forced fumble in limited action against the Crimson Tide.

Greenlaw has started 17 consecutive games at weakside linebacker. Freshman De'Jon Harris will likely start there moving forward. Harris had four tackles and a forced fumble against the Crimson Tide.

