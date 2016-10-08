FSU-Miami showdown will ‘sway seasons’

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Jimbo Fisher has seen this scenario before.

A coach takes over a long-struggling program, more than a decade removed from its most glorious days and is asked to resuscitate it quickly. And in that coach's first season, a victory over his team's biggest rival serves as that springboard back to prominence.

That's what happened for Fisher and Florida State in 2010.

And that's what Mark Richt and Miami will try to repeat now.

The 10th-ranked Hurricanes (4-0, 1-0 Atlantic Coast) host No. 23 Florida State (3-2, 0-2) tonight, looking to snap a six-year losing streak in the storied series and perhaps cement themselves as a true contender in the ACC's Coastal Division.

"It's a huge game," Miami quarterback Brad Kaaya said. "It sways recruiting. It sways fan bases. It sways seasons."

Richt has been part of this series as a Miami player and Florida State assistant coach. He now gets a taste of it as a head coach for the first time, although he is trying to avoid the hyperbole that almost always accompanies the buildup to a Miami-Florida State clash.

"What we need to do," Richt said, "is do our job the way we're being taught to do it."

Florida State hasn't lost back-to-back games since 2011 -- the Seminoles fell at home to North Carolina last week on a field goal at the final horn -- and needed heroics from star running back Dalvin Cook to rally from fourth-quarter deficits to beat the Hurricanes in each of the past two years.

Florida State -- widely touted as a national title contender coming into the season -- is probably out of the ACC's Atlantic race already, although Fisher has insisted there's plenty of meaningful football left to play.

"Miami is a very good team," Fisher said. "I don't know if they're Top 10, but they're undefeated. Playing very well. We need to perform at a very high level to have a chance to have success, and that's what our goal is and that's what our intentions are."