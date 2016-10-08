Har-Ber's Copher loosens up tight game

SPRINGDALE -- Springdale Har-Ber is sitting pretty atop the 7A-West Conference.

The Wildcats (5-1, 3-0 7A-West) used a big third quarter to run away with a 29-15 victory over Bentonville (4-2, 2-1) on Friday night.

"I think it's huge," Har-Ber Coach Chris Wood said. "Bentonville came in here and played a fantastic game, especially defensively. Our defense bailed us out time and time again. It just shows the character in this team, not panicking and finding a way to make the plays in the second half to win."

Strength and physicality ruled the first half, and the halftime score -- 3-2 in favor of Bentonville -- told the story. But the difference after the break was the speed of Har-Ber's skill players, and quarterback Payton Copher accounted for four touchdowns -- two passing, two rushing.

"I thought he did a good job with his passing when we asked him to," Wood said of Copher. "We had the turnovers in the first half, but he settled down and threw the ball well in the second half. I thought Trey [Smith] was a real game-changer at receiver and running back."

Smith led the Wildcats with 7 catches for 105 yards and 2 touchdowns.

After a first half that yielded more punts than first downs, Har-Ber got its offense rolling in the third. Copher reeled off a 20-yard run -- Har-Ber's longest run to that point -- into Bentonville territory, setting up a 30-yard touchdown pass to Smith for an 8-3 lead.

Less than three minutes later, Copher ran in from 67 yards out to make it 15-3 with 5:40 left in the third quarter.

"[Wood] said to stay play-side, bounce it outside and show off your speed," Copher said. "I'm more of a physical quarterback, so I had to make a couple of moves, and that helped out a lot. But this was a huge momentum win for us. It gives us a lot of confidence."

The junior quarterback later found Smith late in the third from 18 yards out to blow the game open. Copher added a 4-yard score with 2:39 left to cap his night, which started roughly with a pair of fumbles. Altogether, Har-Ber put the ball on the ground five times to Bentonville's two.

The Wildcats defense hurried Tigers quarterback Canaan Ross most of the night, although he totaled 235 yards and 2 touchdowns on 14-of-27 passing. Receiver Kam'Ron Mays-Hunt caught 7 passes for 129 yards, including 44- and 49-yard receptions in the second half.

Copher, who finished with 110 yards passing and 152 yards on the ground, offered a simple reason for the defensive battle in the first half.

"I think we were just trying too hard in the first half," he said. "At halftime, we just had to calm ourselves down and do what we know how to do, and that's running the ball effectively and throwing the deep ball."

