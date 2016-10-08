Hot Springs man dies in cycle crash

A motorcycle crash in Saline County killed a 25-year-old man Thursday, according to a preliminary report from the Arkansas State Police.

Ashton Colby Keever of Hot Springs was traveling on Arkansas 5 when the 2009 Kawasaki motorcycle he was driving left the road and hit a tree at a high speed at 5:12 p.m., state police said.

Keever died from the crash, police said.

The weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the accident, according to the report.

