Hot Springs man dies in cycle crash
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette
This article was published today at 2:55 a.m.
A motorcycle crash in Saline County killed a 25-year-old man Thursday, according to a preliminary report from the Arkansas State Police.
Ashton Colby Keever of Hot Springs was traveling on Arkansas 5 when the 2009 Kawasaki motorcycle he was driving left the road and hit a tree at a high speed at 5:12 p.m., state police said.
Keever died from the crash, police said.
The weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the accident, according to the report.
Metro on 10/08/2016
Print Headline: Hot Springs man dies in cycle crash
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Hot Springs man dies in cycle crash
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.