Hutchinson: Trump comments in video 'reprehensible,' 'cannot be justified'

In a statement concerning Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump’s behavior in a video that surfaced Friday, Gov. Asa Hutchinson condemned his party’s nominee but didn’t say he would withdraw his support.

"The conduct of Mr. Trump over a decade ago is reprehensible and cannot be justified,” Hutchinson said in the statement. “And while he has acknowledged it as wrong and apologized, it is important that he demonstrate in the debate on Sunday and in the future that he understands and respects the value of women.

“Both Mrs. Clinton and Mr. Trump are imperfect as candidates and so the decision must be on the issues of national security, growing our economy and the direction of the Supreme Court."

Attorney General Leslie Rutledge also said Trump’s comments were indefensible, while adding that she would continue to support the New York businessman.

"I cannot condone or defend the words of Mr. Trump,” Rutledge said in a statement. “Mr. Trump has acknowledged how offensive these remarks were and is asking for forgiveness.

“There is no perfect candidate. I will continue to support the only candidate in this race who will get federal regulations off the backs of American workers, keep our families safe from terrorists and appoint conservative judges and justices who will serve on the bench and shape the future of our country long past the term of the next president."

In the video, which was filmed in 2005, Trump is heard making lewd comments about a woman he tried to seduce. Per The Associated Press, he also said he was “automatically’ attracted to beautiful women.

“I just start kissing them. It's like a magnet. Just kiss. I don't even wait," Trump said in the video. "And when you're a star they let you do it. You can do anything.

“Grab them by the p****,” he continued. “You can do anything.”

Hutchinson was named the chairman of the Trump campaign’s Arkansas Leadership Team on Monday. The team also includes Rutledge; Sens. Tom Cotton and John Boozman; Congressmen Rick Crawford, French Hill, Steve Womack and Bruce Westerman; and Lieutenant Governor Tim Griffin.

“With all that is at stake for our nation and Arkansas, it is important that we have a strong leadership team for the Trump campaign,” Hutchinson said in a Trump campaign news release Monday. “I am delighted to Chair the organizational efforts for the ticket in Arkansas with the support of other state leaders and our federal delegation.”

Both Hutchinson and Rutledge spoke at the Republican National Convention this summer, using their speeches to denounce Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.

Since Friday, some Republicans have withdrawn their support of Trump in light of the video. His running mate, Indiana Gov. Mike Pence, said, in part, "I do not condone his remarks and cannot defend them."