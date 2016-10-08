• Viewers will have to brace themselves for at least a few changes when Jane Pauley takes over as host of CBS News Sunday Morning. She doesn't plan to wear a bow tie, as her predecessor, Charles Osgood, famously did for the 22 years he presided. And for the first time in its 37-year history, the program won't be hosted by someone named Charles. But that's about it. "I assure you I'm not coming in and shaking anything up," says Pauley, explaining that when executive producer Rand Morrison seemed to open the door to any tweaks she might propose, "I laughed and said, 'Rand, it ain't broke!'" Steady-as-she-goes has been the Sunday Morning credo since the debut of this distinctly low-key TV news magazine in January 1979. Sure, some viewers will miss the reassuring governance of Osgood, 83, who stepped down two weeks ago, just as it was hard to say goodbye to founding host Charles Kuralt when he retired in 1994 after 15 years. But Pauley isn't exactly an unknown quantity. For two years, she has contributed stories to the program and substitute-hosted for Osgood.

• The E! Network has shut down production on Keeping Up with the Kardashians as a result of Kim Kardashian West's being robbed while attending Paris Fashion Week. A spokesman for the channel tells Variety that "Kim's well-being is our core focus right now" and "no decision has been made as to when production will resume." E! said in a statement Monday that the show wasn't filming at the time of the robbery. Paris police said they are investigating the heist in which armed robbers forced their way into a private residence where Kardashian was staying, tied her up and locked her in a bathroom, then stole jewelry worth more than $10 million. No arrests have been made. Some have suggested Kardashian West's avid social media use put her at a higher risk of such an attack. "Clearly when you have a star like Kim Kardashian who has, I think, more than 48 million followers on Twitter ... I think this could have happened abroad just as easily as in Paris," Paris police spokesman Johanna Primevert told The Associated Press. "It was really the celebrity who was targeted, with possessions that had been seen and noticed via social media, and it was these goods that the attackers targeted."

