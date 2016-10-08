OVERALL TOP 10
NO. 10 RUSSELLVILLE 47, LAKE HAMILTON 23
RUSSELLVILLE -- Russellville (6-0, 3-0 6A-West) stayed unbeaten with a 47-23 victory over Lake Hamilton (3-3, 2-1) at Cyclone Stadium.
The Cyclones led 31-7 in the first half and went up 39-15 in the third quarter on Cale Fulsom's 2-yard touchdown pass to Caleb Stokes, who also caught the two-point conversion.
Fulsom threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Ryan Meador for Russellville's second touchdown, and it was 21-7 after Jason Collins recovered a fumble in the end zone after a bad snap by the Wolves.
Russellville regained possession later when Lake Hamilton mishandled a short squib kick, and Meador's 36-yard reverse made it 28-7. Nate Turner kicked a 38-yard field goal to make it 31-7 still in the first quarter.
