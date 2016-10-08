NO. 5 GREENWOOD 42, SILOAM SPRINGS 0

SILOAM SPRINGS -- Greenwood wasn't razor-sharp, but the Bulldogs were plenty good against Siloam Springs at Panther Stadium.

Senior quarterback Luke Hales ran for two touchdowns and passed for another, and junior Connor Noland threw for two touchdowns as the Bulldogs (6-0, 3-0 6A-West) shut out the Panthers (1-5, 1-2).

Greenwood had 286 yards of offense and a 35-0 lead at the half. The Bulldogs finished with 417 yards of offense.

Noland completed 10 of 18 passes for 176 yards, while Kenny Wood rushed 9 times for 62 yards.

Siloam Springs had 113 yards of offense, including minus-5 yards rushing.

