Powell's TDs lead Bulldogs

ROGERS -- Rogers High managed to stay close with Fayetteville until midway through the third quarter Friday night at Whitey Smith Stadium.

The Bulldogs left little doubt about who the best team was after that.

Senior quarterback Taylor Powell threw two touchdown passes to trigger a 28-0 finish by Fayetteville to claim a 54-17 victory over the Mounties.

Rogers (4-2, 1-2 7A-West) got within 26-17 thanks to a 70-yard touchdown pass from Max Horton to Jake Benninghoff with 7:38 left in the third quarter, but Rogers would not score again.

Fayetteville (5-1, 2-1) responded behind the passing of Powell, a Wake Forest commit. He completed four passes in an eight-play, 80-yard drive, which was capped by a 35-yard score to Brennon Lewis.

After the Bulldogs defense got a three-and-out, Powell went to work again on a six-play, 77-yard drive. He hooked up with Barrett Banister for a 34-yard touchdown to put Fayetteville in charge 40-17 with 2:53 left in the third quarter.

Fayetteville Coach Bill Blankenship told his team after the game that it must be more disciplined.

"We did not handle their passing game very well, especially in the first half," Blankenship said. "I thought they really outplayed us in that area. I thought Rogers had a great game plan offensively, and they got their players isolated in situations and they won in one on ones.

"We overcame a lot of obstacles, a lot of adversity. We put ourselves behind the chains on offense with penalties, and we gave a lot of first downs by penalties. Those are things that good teams cannot continue to do if we want to be the team in November and December we want to be."

Powell finished with three touchdown passes to three different receivers, and the Bulldogs also got a defensive score when Andrew Ellis returned an interception 54 yards for a score.

Rogers took an early 7-6 lead when Horton hooked up with Benninghoff for an 8-yard touchdown pass, but the Fayetteville defense also stuffed the Mounties on fourth down inside the 5. Powell connected with Harry Shipley for a 31-yard touchdown pass, and Ellis' interception return gave Fayetteville a 19-7 lead after one quarter.

Rogers Coach Mike Loyd saw some positives in the loss.

"I thought a bunch of our kids competed," Loyd said. "I thought we left three or four touchdowns out there on the field. You can't do that against a great football team. We had them in a hole a couple times. Their quarterback makes great plays. They made a lot of big plays.

"You've got to learn how to finish. We're down there on the 2. Our backs gotta read blocking schemes. We gave up too many big plays and didn't take advantage of our opportunities."

Sports on 10/08/2016