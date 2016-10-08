Second-half effort keys Bryant victory

BRYANT -- Bryant owned the second half against Little Rock Central.

The Hornets still own the Tigers, too.

Sophomore quarterback Ren Hefley completed 11 of 29 passes for 131 yards and 2 touchdowns, and Bryant limited Central to 35 total yards in the second half in a 41-17 victory before a large crowd Friday night at Hornet Stadium.

Bryant (4-2, 2-1 7A-Central) has beaten Central (3-3, 0-3) 10 consecutive seasons.

The Hornets, who never trailed, led 20-17 at halftime, but dominated the final 24 minutes.

They held the Tigers to minus-7 total yards on their first three second-half possessions and didn't allow a first down until 5:36 remained in the game (a defensive pass interference penalty).

"I just challenged our defense a little bit," Bryant Coach Buck James said. "We've played really good on defense all year. We challenged them at halftime. We think we have a great defense and thought that all along."

Standout senior place-kicker Hayden Ray gave Bryant its halftime cushion on a 29-yard field goal with 19 seconds remaining in the second quarter.

Bryant moved from its 20 to the Central 17 to open the second half, but the drive stalled on a holding penalty.

But on Bryant's next series, Hefley threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to senior tight end Luke Curtis with 2:47 remaining in the third quarter.

The six-play, 39-yard drive was set up by junior Brandon Murray's 38-yard punt return.

The Hornets put the game out of reach, 34-17, on senior tailback Jeremiah Long's 2-yard touchdown run with 6:25 remaining to play.

Bryant finished with 454 total yards, including 323 rushing.

Long ran 11 times for 79 yards. Senior utility back De'Amonte Terry rushed 12 times for 68 yards, including a 19-yard touchdown with 6:50 remaining in the first quarter.

Terry's touchdown, which gave Bryant a 14-0 lead, came two plays after senior linebacker Marvin Moody recovered a fumble at the Central 27.

Bryant's first series of the game ended with Hefley throwing a 34-yard touchdown pass to senior utility back Reece Coates with 7:53 remaining in the first quarter.

Central made it 14-7 on sophomore tailback Oscar Adaway's 3-yard touchdown run with 4:21 remaining in the first quarter.

Adaway, who had a 58-yard run on the touchdown drive, finished with 135 yards on 20 carries. But he was limited to 19 yards on seven second-half carries.

Ray gave Bryant a 17-7 lead on a 44-yard field goal into the wind with 10:21 remaining in the first half.

The Tigers countered with a 27-yard field goal by senior Jason Ronnel with 6:21 remaining in the first half and tied the score, 17-17, after senior quarterback Josh Cole threw a 43-yard touchdown pass to senior wide receiver Kivi Murry at 1:41 of the second quarter.

But Bryant owned the second half.

"They responded well," James said.

Sports on 10/08/2016