U.S. says political hacking Russian

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. accused Russia on Friday of hacking U.S. political sites and email accounts to interfere with the coming presidential election.

Russian officials dismissed the accusation, calling it "some kind of nonsense."

In a joint statement from Director of National Intelligence James Clapper and the Department of Homeland Security, the government said the hacked emails that have appeared on a variety of websites were "intended to interfere with the US election process." The emails were posted on the WikiLeaks site, and newer ones under the names DCLeaks.com and Guccifer 2.0.

"These thefts and disclosures are intended to interfere with the US election process. Such activity is not new to Moscow," a statement by the two agencies said. "The Russians have used similar tactics and techniques across Europe and Eurasia, for example, to influence public opinion there. We believe, based on the scope and sensitivity of these efforts, that only Russia's senior-most officials could have authorized these activities."

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov dismissed the U.S. statement but didn't deny Russia's involvement.

"Every day there are tens of thousands of attacks on Putin's website. Many of the attacks can be traced to the U.S.," Peskov was quoted as telling the Interfax news agency. "We're not blaming the White House or Langley every time," he added, referring to the Virginia city where the CIA is based.

Federal officials are investigating cyberattacks at the Democratic National Committee and the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.

And election data systems in at least two states -- Illinois and Arizona -- have also been breached. Intelligence officials say some states have experienced scanning or probing of their election systems, which in most cases originated from servers operated by a Russian company.

The U.S. statement did not attribute such state-level activity to the Russian government. Administration officials emphasized that it would be difficult for hackers to alter the results of the Nov. 8 election because each U.S. state runs its own election system.

The White House declined to say whether the hacking accusation would trigger sanctions against Russia. A senior official in President Barack Obama's administration said the U.S. would respond "at a time and place of our choosing."

The official said the public wouldn't necessarily know what actions the U.S. has already taken or will take against Russia involving cyberspace. The official wasn't authorized to comment by name and requested anonymity.

"This is a huge deal," said Michael Morell, the former deputy director and acting director of the Central Intelligence Agency who is now a counselor for a strategic advisory firm. "I can't think of any time in our history where we have blamed another government for trying to interfere with our elections. ... This is unprecedented across the board."

DNC hack

Democratic Party officials learned in late April that their systems had been attacked after discovering malicious software on their computers.

CrowdStrike, a cybersecurity firm that investigated, said one of the groups identified in the Democratic National Committee attack, dubbed Cozy Bear, had previously infiltrated unclassified networks at the White House, the State Department and the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Another group detected, called Fancy Bear, had targeted private- and public-sector networks around the world since the mid-2000s.

Adam Meyers, CrowdStrike's vice president of intelligence, said that not only did the hackers' programming code sometimes match code used in earlier hacks from Russia but the behavior also matched the country's decades-long efforts to sow instability in Europe, both on the ground and in cyberspace.

Meyers said Russian state-sponsored hackers -- believed to be the military intelligence agency GRU -- were not only targeting the DNC but also NATO and other governments, such as Romania, at the same time, pointing to a highly complex operation with many resources.

Caches of emails were also made public in recent weeks that detailed thousands of messages from Democratic operatives, as well as former Secretary of State Colin Powell. Those emails were published by a different source, called DC Leaks, which the cybersecurity firm ThreatConnect linked to Fancy Bear.

Friday's official accusation of Russian involvement adds to campaign-year fodder stoked this summer by Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, who jokingly encouraged Russia to find -- and make public -- missing emails deleted by opponent Hillary Clinton.

"Russia, if you're listening, I hope you're able to find the 30,000 emails that are missing," Trump said in July. He referred to emails on Clinton's private server that she said she deleted -- because they were private -- before turning other messages over to the State Department.

The subject came up in the first presidential debate, with Clinton, the Democratic nominee and a former secretary of state, blaming Russia for the attacks. Trump said there was no evidence that Russia was responsible, suggesting that the Chinese could be behind it, or it "could be somebody sitting on their bed that weighs 400 pounds."

The hack of DNC servers led to the resignation of Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla., as chairman of the committee, after the leaks suggested the committee had favored Clinton over Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont in the nominating fight.

Information for this article was contributed by Deb Riechmann, Josh Lederman, Tami Abdollah, Jack Gillum, Eric Tucker and Jim Heintz of The Associated Press; and by David E. Sanger and Charlie Savage of The New York Times.

A Section on 10/08/2016