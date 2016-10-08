U.N. OKs stopping smugglers off Libya

UNITED NATIONS — The U.N. Security Council adopted a resolution Thursday authorizing the European Union and individual countries to seize migrant-smuggling vessels on the high seas off Libya for another year.

The resolution, adopted by a vote of 14-0 with Venezuela abstaining, stressed that the council’s aim is “to disrupt the organized criminal enterprises engaged in migrant smuggling and human trafficking and prevent loss of life.”

Britain’s U.N. Ambassador Matthew Rycroft said after the vote that he wanted to make clear that the EU’s Operation Sophia “is only targeting smugglers and empty boats.”

Since the U.N. authorized the interdictions in October last year, Rycroft said, the Operation Sophia flotilla has directly apprehended 90 suspected smugglers and has made over 300 smuggling vessels unusable.

The EU operation is also estimated to have rescued more than 26,000 people, he said.

“The migration crisis remains one of our greatest shared challenges,” he said. “Thousands have perished crossing the Mediterranean and thousands more continue to risk their lives to find a safer future."