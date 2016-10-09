Arkadelphia artist shows original prints at center

— The Arkadelphia Arts Center is filled with works by local artist Edwin “Ed” Martin, a retired art professor from Henderson State University. Titled Ed Martin: Artist-Made Fine Art Prints, the exhibit features prints made by Martin from 1963 through this year. The prints are original images designed, drawn and created by Martin using a block, stone, screen, plate or other medium to hand-pull each piece.

“When I came to Henderson, I was hired to teach printmaking,” said Martin, who holds a master’s degree in fine arts from Florida State University. “Over the years, I have tried a variety of techniques. You have to be experimental. … You have to keep up with the times.”

Martin, 75, grew up in Louisiana. He is a prolific painter and has made prints of many of his original paintings. Many of the images he depicts in his artwork reflect his life in St. Martinville, Louisiana, which is on the Bayou Teche.

Martin said his prints are artworks in themselves.

“They are all done by hand. They are limited-edition multiples,” he said.

“I have file folders full of prints like these,” he told recent visitors to the Arkadelphia Arts Center. “I wanted to get them out into the public eye.

Anything that sells here, I will donate a portion back to the arts center.”

Martin’s exhibit will be open through Friday.

The Arkadelphia Arts Center is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. There is no admission charge.

For more information, call (870) 403-8216, or visit www.ccahc.org or Facebook.