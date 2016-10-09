Arkansas commit Montaric Brown gets All-America invite

Arkansas safety commitment Montaric Brown of Ashdown received notice Wednesday that he was invited to play in the U.S. Army All American Bowl in San Antonio on Jan. 7.

Brown, 6-1, 180, 4.5, is ESPN's No. 11 safety and No. 192 overall prospect. He chose the Hogs over scholarship offers from Alabama, Oklahoma State, Auburn and LSU.

Erik Richards, the national recruiting director of the U.S. Army All-American Bowl, said being a late pick isn't necessarily a bad thing.

"Sometimes this late in the process you kind of hold those spots for the best and last guys," Richards said. "Christian McCaffrey was one of the late picks, and Andrew Luck his senior year was the last pick on the roster. So a lot of kids look at like 'Well, I was the last kid chosen.' But a lot of times these last guys chosen end up being the best."

Richards said it was hard to ignore Brown's talent.

"His name just kept coming up, kept coming up and kept coming up week after week in the selection call meetings," Richards said. "We rounded out the roster this week with the last 10 selections, and he was one of them."

The game will be televised on NBC.