U.S. troops attacked in Kuwait; 1 held

KUWAIT CITY -- An Egyptian driving a garbage truck loaded with explosives and Islamic State extremist group papers rammed into a truck carrying five U.S. soldiers in Kuwait on Saturday, injuring only himself in the attack, authorities said.

The attack is the first by Islamic State extremists to target American troops in the tiny, oil-rich emirate that's a stalwart U.S. ally. It comes as authorities already increased security ahead of a major Shiite commemoration in the coming days.

Kuwait's Interior Ministry identified the attacker as Ibrahim Sulaiman, born in 1988, and published a picture of the assailant in a hospital bed, a bruise beneath his right eye. The ministry said the five soldiers were not injured. It said Sulaiman had multiple fractures and injuries.

It was not immediately clear if the Egyptian had a lawyer. The ministry did not offer a location for the failed attack, though it published pictures of the aftermath of the crash showing a wrecked garbage truck, as well as items it described as a suicide belt loaded with shrapnel.

The U.S. military's Central Command referred a request for comment to U.S. Army Central, based in both South Carolina and Kuwait. The Army did not immediately respond, and the U.S. Embassy in Kuwait City had no immediate comment.

Russian: U.S. led hack ire to rile voters

MOSCOW -- A top Russian diplomat lashed out at the United States over its claims that Russia is hacking political websites and email accounts in an attempt to influence the American elections.

Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said in a statement Saturday that Washington's accusations are an attempt to heat up anti-Russian sentiment as the U.S. presidential election nears.

Ryabkov said the blunt accusation made Friday by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence and the Department of Homeland Security is not supported by concrete evidence and "our enemies are continuing to blame Russia for interference in U.S. domestic matters."

"The supercharging of emotions about Russian hackers is being used in the pre-election fight; the current administration, taking part in this fight, is not averse to dirty methods," he said.

N.Y. bombing suspect's father slams FBI

ISLAMABAD -- The father of New York bombing suspect Ahmad Khan Rahami said Saturday that the FBI had made "mistake after mistake" in handling the case and is now "punishing" the family for his son's wrongdoing by barring them from traveling to the United States.

Mohammed Rahami said by phone that the FBI did not "do its job properly" by failing to act when he contacted investigators in 2014 with concerns his son could be a terrorist. He said he told investigators that his son had become "bad" and his personality had changed after returning from trips to Pakistan and Afghanistan.

A senior FBI official last month pushed back against the elder Rahami's claim that he warned agents about his son. FBI agents interviewed the father in 2014 after Rahami was arrested on charges -- later dropped -- that he stabbed one of his brothers in the leg, according to the FBI official, who insisted that Rahami's father "at no time" discussed his son's radicalization or potential interest in al-Qaida, the Taliban or their propaganda.

Ahmad Khan Rahami is accused of planting bombs in New York and New Jersey that wounded 31 people last month. The Afghan-born U.S. citizen remains hospitalized with gunshot wounds after a police shootout.

11 militants slain in Bangladesh raids

NEW DELHI -- Security forces in Bangladesh killed at least 11 suspected militants in three separate raids Saturday in an ongoing crackdown against Islamic extremism in the South Asian nation, a top government official said.

The suspects were members of the banned group Jumatul Mujahedeen Bangladesh, which the government has blamed for a deadly attack in July at a restaurant in Dhaka, the capital, said Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan.

The men were killed in operations in the Dhaka suburb of Gazipur and the central district of Tangail, Khan said.

Officials said the raids began Saturday morning based on information that the militants were in the areas.

Security forces asked the militants to surrender, but they refused and began firing, Khan said.

Some firearms, bullets and meat cleavers were found during the raids, said Mufti Mahmud Khan, a spokesman for the Rapid Action Battalion, which was involved in the operations.

A Section on 10/09/2016