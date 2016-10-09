COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE RIVER VALLEY & OZARK AREA

Oct. 9

Symphonic Wind Ensemble Concert

RUSSELLVILLE — The Arkansas Tech University Symphonic Wind Ensemble will present a concert titled Vivid Imagery at 2:30 p.m. at The Center for the Arts, 2209 S. Knoxville Ave. on the Russellville High School campus. The wind ensemble is conducted by Daniel A. Belongia, Tech associate professor of music and director of bands. Pieces in the concert include “Mavericks,” by guest composer Paul Dooley, a lecturer in performing arts technology at the University of Michigan. Admission is free and open to the public.

Plummerville United Methodist Homecoming Service

PLUMERVILLE — Plummerville United Methodist Church, 200 W. Church St., will have its homecoming service at 11 a.m. The Rev. Robert Lancaster, district superintendent of the Central District of the United Methodist Church, will deliver the message. A potluck fellowship lunch will follow in Plummer Hall. All members, former members, former pastors and friends are invited to this day of celebration. For more information, contact Bill Plummer at (501) 208-2882 or 301 Moore St., Plumerville, AR 72127.

Oct. 10

Cleburne County Retired Teachers Meeting

HEBER SPRINGS — The Cleburne County Retired Teachers Association will meet at noon at the Rustic Inn. A representative from Hughes and Associates will address insurance issues and changes. All retired school personnel are invited to attend. For more information, call Lavern Penn at (501) 206-0357.

Russellville Trail Dedication

RUSSELLVILLE — The city of Russellville invites the public to the dedication of the North Phoenix Trail at 11:30 a.m. The trail is adjacent to the Russellville Climbing Center at 1605 N. Phoenix Ave. The trail was funded by a West Central Arkansas Planning and Development District Inc. general-improvement-fund grant.

Oct. 12

Lunch & Learn Program

MORRILTON — The Conway County Library Centennial Celebration will draw to a close with a Lunch & Learn program at noon. The General Federation of Women’s Clubs Pathfinders will sponsor the program, which will feature Linda Green, Janna Virden and Sandy Davies, who will present a history of the library. The Pathfinders will award a gift basket, and refreshments will be served. There will be an aerial Hands-Around the Library photo shoot at 1 p.m. Federal and local politicians, other dignitaries, and students from the Morrilton Primary School have been invited to the event. For more information, call the library at (501) 354-5204.

Oct. 13

Meeting Cancellation

RUSSELLVILLE — The Russellville Recreation and Parks Commission meeting scheduled for Thursday has been canceled. The next meeting will be at noon Nov. 10 at the Hughes Community Center.

Master Gardeners Meeting

RUSSELLVILLE — The Pope County Master Gardeners will meet at 1 p.m. in the Lakeview Room at Lake Dardanelle State Park. Sasha Bowles, park interpreter, will present a program on native pollinators, and weather permitting, she will guide the group to the native beds at the state park.

Maumelle AARP Meeting

MAUMELLE — Maumelle AARP Chapter 5359 will meet at

6 p.m. at the Maumelle Senior Wellness Center. A presentation will be given by Dan Littlefield, director of the Sequoyah National Research Center at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. Anyone 50 or older is invited to attend. Refreshments will be provided. For more information, contact chapter president Doug Ladner at (501) 413-8184 or membership chairman Fred Fleming at (501) 350-6102.

Oct. 14

Library Birthday Party

MAYFLOWER — The Mayflower Public Library will have a birthday party at noon to celebrate 20 years of service to the community. The party will take place in Frank Pearce

Memorial Park, behind the library. There will be free hot dogs and birthday cake, along with The Balloon Man. Faulkner County Judge Jim Baker and Mayflower Mayor Randy Holland will welcome attendees. Mayflower Cub Scout Pack 612, under the leadership of Cubmaster Michael Hall, will present the flag, and the Mayflower Master Gardeners will dedicate the new memorial flower garden. For more information, call (501) 470-9678, or visit the library at 6 Ashmore St., next to the post office.

Sunset Cinema: Downtown Date Night

RUSSELLVILLE — The Russellville Area Chamber of Commerce will present

Sunset Cinema: Downtown Date Night at the new Depot Park, featuring Life as We Know It, starring Katherine Heigl, Josh Duhamel and Arkansas’ own Josh Lucas. Sponsor activities, including games and snacks, will begin at 5:30 p.m., and the movie will be shown shortly after sundown. Admission is $1 for adults. The rain date will be Oct. 21. For more information, call (479) 968-2530 or visit www.russellvillechamber.org.

Oct. 15

Fall Spaghetti Dinner

ST. VINCENT — The St. Mary’s Altar Society will have its annual fall spaghetti and sausage dinner from 5-8 p.m. in the Parish Hall at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 10 miles north of Morrilton on Arkansas 95. The menu also includes slaw, green beans, homemade bread and pie. The all-you-can-eat dinner costs $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 6 to 12. Children younger than 6 may eat free. Adult takeout meals will be available. The event will include a bake sale, a country kitchen and a silent auction. For more information, call Francie Gottsponer at (501) 354-4737.

ONGOING

Friendship Quilt Display

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Museum is exhibiting friendship quilts at the Faulkner County Library. The museum’s textile collection contains quilts from three centuries. Each quilt comes from a small community in Faulkner County, was made during the 1930s or ’40s, and contains the names of women and men from these communities. For more information, call the library at (501) 327-7482 or email nancy@fcl.org.

Stroke Support Group

CONWAY — A free stroke support group for patients and caregivers meets at 6 p.m. the third Thursday of every other month at the Conway Regional Rehabilitation Hospital, 2210 Robinson Ave. The next meeting will be Nov. 17. The group offers guidance on nutrition, exercise, and social and emotional support, and provides networking assistance for resources. Guest speakers present topics of interest to the group. For more information, call Debbie Cummings, recreational therapist, at (501) 960-8219 or Gwen Galloway, registered nurse, at (501) 932-3565.

Christmas Parade Entry Forms

RUSSELLVILLE — Entry forms for the 2016 Russellville Christmas Parade are available at the Recreation and Parks Department office, 1000 E. Parkway, and at www.russellvillearkansas.org. The parade will begin at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 1. The entry fee is $25 for a float and $100 for a commercial entry other than a float. The entry deadline is noon Nov. 28. For more information, call the Recreation and Parks Department at

(479) 968-1272.

Friday Night Bingo

HEBER SPRINGS — Friday Night Bingo takes place each week at the American Legion Hall, 49 Park Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30 p.m. Food is available.

Faulkner County Coin Club Meetings

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Coin Club meets the first Thursday of each month at the Ola and John Hawks Senior Wellness and Activity Center, 705 E. Siebenmorgen Road. The 5 p.m. dinner is optional, and a $6 donation is suggested for those 60 and younger. A fellowship time takes place from 5:30-7 p.m. and includes educational speakers, show-and-tell, news and door prizes. For more information, call (501) 327-2895 or (501) 908-9678.

Open-Mic Event

FAIRFIELD BAY — An open-mic music event takes place from 5:30-8:30 p.m. the second and third Thursdays of each month at the Fairfield Bay Conference Center. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. The event is open to anyone who would like to sing or play an instrument. For more information, call the center at (501) 884-4202.

Faulkner County Tea Party Luncheon

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Tea Party has a luncheon at noon every Thursday at Larry’s Pizza, 1068 Markham St. Guest speakers and the members’ “soap box” are featured each week. Anyone interested in governmental and business affairs on the county, state or national level is invited to arrive early, eat pizza and meet the group’s members.

Pork Roast Fundraiser

HEBER SPRINGS — The Rotary Club of Heber Springs is hosting its annual pork butt roast fundraiser to benefit the club’s community projects and scholarships. The cost is $40 for a 7- to 9-pound fully cooked smoked pork butt. The meat will be available for pickup from 8-9:30 a.m. Oct. 29. For more information, call Rotary Club President John Lyons at (501) 691-9331.

Upcoming

2016 Krueger Lecture

RUSSELLVILLE — Paul Andrew Hutton, professor of history at the University of New Mexico,

will be the guest speaker for the sixth annual David W. Krueger Lecture at Arkansas Tech University. Hutton will offer a lecture titled Davy Crockett and the Creation of an American Legend at 6 p.m. Oct. 18 in the Doc Bryan Student Services Center Lecture Hall. A reception will follow. The free lecture is open to the public. Krueger served on the Arkansas Tech history faculty from 1960 to 2010. For more information, call (479) 968-0265.

Third Thursday

Farmers Market

FAIRFIELD BAY — The Third Thursday Farmers Market will be open from 9-11 a.m. Oct. 20 in the Fairfield Bay Community Education Center Courtyard, 130 Village Lane. The market features plants, produce and herbs. Setup is at 8 a.m., and there are no vendor fees.

Artist League Workshop

FAIRFIELD BAY — The North Central Arkansas Artist League will present a workshop by Caren Garner of Hot Springs on multimedia techniques for achieving textural effects, with an emphasis on painting animals. The workshop will take place Oct. 25 and 26 at Bayside Studio, on the corner of Arkansas 330 and Greenwood Road, across from Stringbeanz Restaurant. The workshop fee is $75, payable in advance by cash or check to NCA Artist League and given or mailed to treasurer Bonnie Hookman, 237 Pine Hill Road, Fairfield Bay, AR 72088.

Golf Tournament

DRASCO — The International Church Planters’ sixth annual golf tournament will begin with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. Oct. 29 at the Tannenbaum Golf Club. The entry fee for the four-

person scramble is $75 per person or $300 per team and includes lunch, a T-shirt and range balls. Awards will be given for the first-place team in each flight, closest to the pin, the longest drive and a hole in one. Mulligans are also available for purchase. No alcoholic beverages will be allowed. Mail fees by Saturday to ICP, P.O. Box 112, Tumbling Shoals, AR 72581. For more information, call (501) 362-3339 or email Bill Williams at bw_icp@yahoo.com.

KidsFest

RUSSELLVILLE — KidsFest will take place from 5-8 p.m. Oct. 31 at the Hughes Community Center. The event, presented by the Russellville Recreation and Parks Department, is free for all area children. There will be games, prizes, candy and a hero alley. For more information, call the Hughes Center at (479) 968-1272.

Tree-mendous Event

MORRILTON — The third annual Tree-mendous Event will take place from 9:30-11 a.m. Nov. 19 at the Old Allison Ford Building, 1207 E. Harding St. There will be professionally decorated trees, wreaths, centerpieces, ornaments and nibbles. Kids can see Santa. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for youth ages 13 to 17. Children ages 12 and younger will be admitted free. Proceeds from the event will be used to support men, women and children served by The Safe Place. To provide Christmas decorations or purchase tickets, call Vicki Ennis at (501) 977-7375 or Jo Warren at (501) 354-1884, or email thesafeplace@suddenlinkmail.com.

