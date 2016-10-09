COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE THREE RIVERS AREA

Oct. 10

Independence County Retired Teachers Meeting

BATESVILLE — The Independence County Retired Teachers will meet at 11:30 at U.S. Pizza. Vanessa Adams, librarian for the Independence County Library, will speak on updates and changes to the library. She will inform the group on the library’s upcoming move to the new location in the Barnett Building. All members are invited to attend.

White County Tea Party Meeting

SEARCY — The White County Tea Party will meet at 6:30 p.m. at IHOP, 3513 E. Race Ave. (in front of the Walmart Supercenter). There will be an open forum on the seven issues that will be on the Nov. 8 general-election ballot. For more information, email teaparty@itpwca.org or call (501) 322-3196.

White County Retired Teachers Meeting

SEARCY — The White County Retired Teachers Association will meet at 2 p.m. at the Carmichael Community Center. Insurance agent Mary Alice Hughes, approved by the Arkansas Retired Teachers Association, will discuss some insurance plans and current changes. Refreshments will be provided by Searcy retirees.

Oct. 11

Cleburne County Retired Teachers Meeting

HEBER SPRINGS — The Cleburne County Retired Teachers Association will meet at noon at the Rustic Inn. A representative from Hughes and Associates will address insurance issues and changes. All retired school personnel are invited to attend. For more information, call Lavern Penn at (501) 206-0357.

Oct. 13

Health Fair and Membership Drive

JACKSONVILLE — The Jacksonville Senior Wellness and Activity Center, 100 Victory Circle, will have its annual Health Fair and New Membership Drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m. The event will offer flu shots, blood-pressure and blood-sugar screenings, hearing-aid checks, free haircuts and styling, and free phones for the hearing impaired, as well as many vendors.

Oct. 14

Women in Business Keynote Speaker

BATESVILLE — The keynote message at the Women in Business Conference 2016 will be delivered by Diane Smith, CEO/founder of American Rural. Smith’s message will answer the question, “What’s Next for Rural America?” The conference will be in Independence Hall at the University of Arkansas Community College at Batesville. Registration for the conference is $99. Register at mybatesville.org or call (870) 793-2378.

Oct. 15

The Hannah Family Concert

McRAE — The Hannah Family will give a concert at 7 p.m. at the 16th Section Union Church, 3397 Arkansas 267 S. The concert is free, but an offering will be taken to help the group with expenses.

Main Street Farmers Market

BATESVILLE — The Main Street Farmers Market is held from 8 a.m. to noon the first and third Saturdays through November in the Pocket Park on Main Street. This Saturday’s market will feature music by accordion player Ed Casper, starting at about 9 a.m., and a children’s reading time with the Ozark Foothills Literacy Project from about 9:30-11 a.m. Items for sale will include local produce, fresh eggs and pasture-raised meats. The market also features many artists and craftspeople. For more information, visit the Main Street Batesville Facebook page, or contact market manager Jean Larson at (208) 869-1445 or jeallo16@gmail.com.

Variety Night Fundraiser

BATESVILLE — John 3:16 Ministries will present its 11th annual Variety Night fundraiser in Independence Hall at the University of Arkansas Community College at Batesville. A catfish dinner with all the trimmings will be served from 5-7 p.m., a silent auction will run from 3-7, and a live auction will start at 6. There will also be entertainment and a Kids Korner. Tickets are $10 and include entry into the drawing for a 2005 Jeep Cherokee. Tickets may be purchased at Dairy Queen and at the door. For more information, call (870) 799-2525 or visit john316thecure.com.

ONGOING

Alzheimer’s Support Group

CABOT — The Alzheimer’s Support Group meets at 10 a.m. the second Tuesday of each month at Cabot United Methodist Church, 2003 S. Pine. For more information, call (501) 265-0027.

Angel Tree Applications

BATESVILLE — The United Way of North Central Arkansas’ Angel Tree Program will assist low-income families in Independence County with Christmas gifts for their children, and parents/guardians can pick up applications from the Department of Human Services, 100 Weaver Ave., or the United Way office in the First Community Bank Southside Branch, 1 Allen Chapel Road. The applications are due to DHS by Oct. 31. Children must be ages 2 to 10 and living in the home listed, and the household must be on S.N.A.P. (the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program). Names will be available to purchase gifts for the Angels from Nov. 15 through Dec. 2. For more information or to volunteer, call the United Way office at (870) 793-5991.

Free GED Classes

MELBOURNE — Free GED classes will be offered at Ozarka College in Melbourne, Ash Flat, Mammoth Spring and Mountain View.

Classes will meet at Ozarka College in Melbourne from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; in Ash Flat from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday and Wednesday; and in Mammoth Spring and Mountain View from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday. Registration is ongoing. For more information, call Ozarka College’s Adult Education Department at (870) 368-2051.

Year-Round Story Time

BATESVILLE — The Independence County Library, 368 E. Main St., will host the Children’s Story Time year-round, at 10 a.m. every Wednesday. The event will include stories, videos and a craft time. Coordinator Katie Treubig said the program is aimed at entertaining preschoolers, but home-schooled school-age children are also welcome. For more information, call the library at (870) 793-8814.

Republicans Meeting

NEWPORT — The Jackson County Republicans meet at 7 p.m. the fourth Monday of the month at Merchants and Planters Bank, 915 Arkansas 367 N. For more information, call Jeff McDonald at (870) 731-7646.

Friday Night Bingo

HEBER SPRINGS — Friday Night Bingo takes place each week at the American Legion Hall, 49 Park Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30 p.m. Food is available.

Open-Mic Event

FAIRFIELD BAY — An open-mic music event takes place from 5:30-8:30 p.m. the second and third Thursdays of each month at the Fairfield Bay Conference Center. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. The event is open to anyone who would like to sing or play an instrument. For more information, call the center at (501) 884-4202.

Cabot Lions Club Meetings

CABOT — The Cabot Lions Club has regular get-togethers at noon the first and third Thursdays of the month at the Kingpin Sports Grill. Lions serve local communities and protect the planet. Club members provide children with eyeglasses, offer food for seniors and provide assistance during natural disasters. All are invited to attend the meetings.

Community Music Concert

BATESVILLE — Ed Casper leads a community music concert from 6-8 p.m. the first and third Mondays of each month in the Community Room at First Community Bank, on the corner of Harrison and St. Louis streets. The public is welcome to sing, play, request songs or listen at the free event.

Legislator Appreciation Dinner

SALEM — The Fulton County Democrats will have a Legislator Appreciation Dinner on Oct. 22 in the new Salem Civic Center at the Fulton County Fairgrounds. The event will honor four former legislators and one current legislator: state Reps. Larry Goodwin of Calamine, Boyd Hickinbotham and Curren Everett, both of Salem, and Scott Baltz of Pocahontas; and state Sen. Paul Miller of Melbourne. A social hour will start at 5 p.m., and a ham and bean dinner will be served at 6 p.m. Vincent Insalaco, chairman of the Democratic Party of Arkansas, will be the guest speaker. The admission price is a donation to the Fulton County Democratic Central Committee. Tables for eight can be rented for a $60 donation. To reserve a table, call Barbara Moody at (870) 895-2169 or Carolyn Lewis at (870) 895-2491. RSVPs are requested.

Grief & Loss Support Group Meeting

JACKSONVILLE — The Caring Hearts Grief & Loss Support Group will present a guest speaker, Simone Brock, from 10-11 a.m. Oct. 22 at the Christian Church Jacksonville building, 200 E. Martin. Brock, a bereavement specialist with Arkansas Hospice, will teach participants how to deal with the holidays in light of grief or loss. For more information, call Steve Summers at (870) 710-1508.

Artoberfest

BATESVILLE — The Batesville Area Arts Council is partnering with Main Street Batesville to host Artoberfest, an arts and music festival Oct. 22 on Main Street. The festival will feature live music, local and regional artists’ booths, educational demonstrations, a sidewalk-chalk-art competition and other family activities. The festival is free and open to the public. For more information, call (870) 793-3382 or email info@batesvilleareaartscouncil.org.

Artist League Workshop

FAIRFIELD BAY — The North Central Arkansas Artist League will present a workshop by Caren Garner of Hot Springs on multimedia techniques for achieving textural effects, with an emphasis on painting animals. The workshop will take place Oct. 25 and 26 at

Bayside Studio, on the corner of Arkansas 330 and Greenwood Road, across from Stringbeanz Restaurant. The workshop fee is $75, payable in advance by cash or check to NCA Artist League and given or mailed to treasurer Bonnie Hookman, 237 Pine Hill Road, Fairfield Bay, AR 72088.

Gospel Music

WILBURN — Friendship Community Church, 1850 Dry Mountain Road, between Wilburn and Ida, will present Alvis Arnold & Friends at 6 p.m. Oct. 29 for a performance of inspirational gospel music. For more information, call Linda at (501) 728-3905 or Danita at (501) 206-2505.

50-Year-Ministry Celebration

SALEM — First Missionary Baptist Church invites everyone to an informal celebration for Elder Leon Graves at 2 p.m. Oct. 29 at the church, 217 Fairview Road. The event will include special singing and a presentation of “Leon Graves, This Is Your Life.” Graves has been preaching for 50 years and has served the church as its planting missionary for 39 years. There will be a sandwich, finger-food potluck. Those who cannot attend may send a card to First Missionary Baptist Church, c/o Larry Travelstead, 217 Fairview Road, Salem, AR 72576.

Trick-or-Treat on the Square

SEARCY — Trick-or-Treat on the Square will take place from 5-7 p.m. Oct. 31 in downtown Searcy. Businesses and organizations are needed to reserve tables to pass out candy. A completed form and a $25 payment are required. Table set-up and decoration will begin at 3:30 p.m. Tables will be provided. Prizes will be given for the best Halloween decorations. For more information, call Amy at (501) 279-9007.

Flu Shot Clinic, Mammograms

NEWPORT — Arkansas State University-Newport will host the Jackson County Flu Shot Clinic on Nov. 4 in the ASUN Center for the Arts. Flu shots will be available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and no appointment is necessary. There is no charge for the vaccine, but if patients have insurance, the Arkansas Department of Health will charge their insurance company for the vaccine. The St. Bernards Mobile Mammogram unit will be on-site to provide mammograms for anyone 40 years or older who has not had one in the past year. To get a mammogram, bring a driver’s license, insurance, Medicare or Medicaid card. Patients may qualify for a free mammogram through the Breast Care Program.

Herb Continuing Education Course

MELBOURNE — Ozarka College will host All Things Herbal, an herb course offered through continuing education. The course, taught by Laura Brush, will include lecture time, as well as hands-on gardening, growing and creating with herbs. The class will meet from 5-8 p.m. Mondays, from Nov. 7 through Nov. 21, in the Culinary Arts Classroom of the John E. Miller Education Complex. The tuition is $35, or $30 for ages 60 and older. For more information or to preregister, contact Candace Killian at (870) 368-2003 or ckillian@ozarka.edu.

