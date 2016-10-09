COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE TRI-LAKES AREA

Oct. 9

Exit Laughing

HOT SPRINGS — The Pocket Community Theatre, 170 Ravine St., will present Exit Laughing at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 each. For more information, visit pockettheatre.com.

Planetarium Show

ARKADELPHIA — The planetarium at Henderson State University will present the show Dawn of the Space Age at 2 p.m. in the Reynolds Science Center. Visitors will learn about the solar system on the 360-degree panoramic screen. General admission is $3 per person, or $1 for students or faculty with a Henderson ID. For more information, call (870) 230-5170.

Boy Hero: The Story of David O. Dodd

BENTON — The Royal Players will present Boy Hero: The Story of David O. Dodd at 2 p.m. at the Royal Theatre, 111 S. Market St. The play, written by Nancy Hendricks and directed by Randall Earnest, includes the backstory involving the women in Dodd’s life. Tickets are $10 for general admission, $8 for seniors and active military personnel, and $5 for students. For tickets, call the theater at (501) 315-5483 or visit www.theroyalplayers.com.

Oct. 10

To Kill a Mockingbird

ARKADELPHIA — The Ouachita Baptist University and Henderson State University theater programs will present To Kill a Mockingbird at 7:30 p.m. in HSU’s Arkansas Hall Studio Theatre. Tickets are $10 per person, or free for students with an HSU or OBU student ID. For more information or to purchase tickets in advance, visit obu.edu/boxoffice.

Living With Alzheimer’s Workshop

BENTON — The Living with Alzheimer’s: For Middle-Stage Caregivers workshop will be held at 1 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. Attendees will learn about relationship changes, ways to maximize safety, and how to prepare for emergencies and access respite care. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Movie Monday

BENTON — The Children’s Department will host Movie Monday at 3:45 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. Refreshments will be provided. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Benton Book Club

BENTON — The Benton Book Club will meet at 4:30 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Crochet Class

BENTON — Adults ages 18 and older are invited to a crochet class at 6 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Open Mic Night

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE — The Hot Springs Village Open Mic Night will begin at 7 p.m. at the Coronado Community Center. Performers are asked to sign up in advance. For more information or to register, email hsvopenmic@gmail.com.

Oct. 11

Teen Movie Matinee

BRYANT — Youth ages 12 to 18 are invited to a Teen Movie Matinee at 3:45 p.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library. Refreshments will be provided. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Table-Top Teens

BENTON — Youth ages 12 to 18 are invited to play table-top games from 4-5:30 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Oct. 12 and Oct. 13

Walking Club Meeting

BENTON — The Saline County Library Walking Club will meet at 8 a.m. both days at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library to walk (or run) around the parking lot. Attendees are asked to bring a bottle of water and dress for the weather. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

