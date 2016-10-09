Ex-Denmark spy boss’s book halted

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — A Danish court has ordered two Danish media outlets and 40 bookstores not to publish or sell a book based on interviews with Denmark’s former domestic intelligence agency chief, Jakob Scharf.

The court injunction was made at the request of Denmark’s Security and Intelligence Service, known as PET, which feared the book Seven Years with PET could contain secrets.

Danish media criticized the court’s overnight ruling, which they learned about Saturday. Ekstra Bladet chief editor Poul Madsen said it was “completely ludicrous” that the Security and Intelligence Service “dictates what the free press should print.”

“Crazy times in an enlightened democracy,” said Joergen Ramskov, chief editor of Radio-24syv, one of Denmark’s largest radio stations.

The Security and Intelligence Service said Friday that it also secured an injunction against the publisher of the book, which is based on interviews with Scharf, the agency’s former boss.

In a television interview, agency head Finn Borch Andersen said they had reacted after ads claimed the book was “exposing [agency] operations, the known and the unknown.”

“We now have access to the book and are currently reading it,” Borch Andersen told the TV2 channel, adding the agency may ask for the injunction to be lifted if nothing sensitive is found.

The book is set to be published on Oct. 17.

Jakob Kvist, a spokesman for publisher People’s Press, said the Security and Intelligence Service “had demanded to be allowed to make changes.”

Scharf, the Security and Intelligence Service’s chief from 2007-2013, was in charge when the agency foiled terror attacks, mainly linked to the 2005 publication in a newspaper of 12 cartoons depicting the Prophet Muhammad. Since then, Denmark has been a target of Islamist extremists.