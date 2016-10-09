Globalization fear topic at IMF meeting

WASHINGTON -- World finance leaders said Saturday that more protection for workers harmed by free trade is the best way to counter growing attacks on globalization.

The policy committee for the 189-nation International Monetary Fund said the world has "benefited tremendously from globalization" but that protectionism is a threat. They pledged to use more resources to try to bolster economic gains.

Increasing anger over globalization dominated the annual meetings of the IMF and its sister lending agency, the World Bank.

The unhappiness is evident in Britain's vote in June to leave the European Union and in the U.S. presidential campaign, where both Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Hillary Clinton have said they would oppose the proposed Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal.

The British vote sent shock waves through financial markets this summer, and there were further troubles Friday when the British pound plunged by 6 percent against the dollar before recovering.

IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde said "growth has been too low for too long, benefiting too few," and that's what officials need to address.

In their statement, IMF officials committed to designing and putting in place policies "to address the concerns of those who have been left behind and to ensure that everyone has the opportunity to benefit from globalization and technological change."

The IMF, however, did not spell out what actions countries would be willing to take. In an era of budgetary constraints, it is unclear how governments will find the resources to expand education and job-training programs and strengthen social safety nets.

Mario Draghi, the head of the European Central Bank, told reporters that even with the turbulence linked to Britain's exit vote, he felt the short-term consequences "have not been as dramatic as some were predicting, both in financial markets and also the real economy."

But Draghi said a lot will depend on how long Britain and the EU negotiate next year over the terms of separation.

"It's a matter of this political uncertainty that clouds the outlook for growth," Draghi said.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Jacob Lew urged the IMF to "more boldly and forcefully" push member countries to pursue all economic policy options to spur growth.

President Barack Obama's administration has appealed to Germany and other countries running budget or trade surpluses to increase spending and stimulate global demand.

"We must not close ourselves off to the world, but rather redouble our commitment to ensuring shared growth," Lew said.

Various finance officials said the decadeslong effort to tear down trade barriers had lifted millions of people in poor nations out of poverty. But they said not enough has been done to protect workers who have lost jobs because of the increased global competition.

"If we really want jobs and higher income, if we care about poverty reduction and economic fairness ... if we care about growth, then we need to be serious about fostering global trade and about making sure that global trade works for all," Lagarde said.

Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso told reporters that free trade is crucial to driving global growth.

World Bank President Jim Yong Kim noted the "tremendous anger against trade." But, he said, "We are here because we believe in our mission of ending extreme poverty. We are not going to do it without more robust trade."

Kim said support also needs to be increased for countries that are welcoming migrants and refugees fleeing conflict zones. He cited Lebanon and Jordan, which are taking in refugees from Syria.

Information for this article was contributed by Matthew Pennington of The Associated Press.

A Section on 10/09/2016