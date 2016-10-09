Hogs' losing streak reaches decade to bruising Bama

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ formula for an upset of No. 1 Alabama included keeping its turnover count low and keeping the Crimson Tide’s hard-hitting defense off quarterback Austin Allen.

The No. 16 Razorbacks did neither on a crisp Saturday evening before a raucous, overflow crowd of 75,459 at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

Alabama pried away five turnovers, including Minkah Fitzpatrick’s 100-yard interception return in the fourth quarter, to subdue the Razorbacks 49-30.

The Crimson Tide (6-0, 3-0 SEC) remained atop the SEC West by extending their streak of victories over Arkansas (4-2, 0-2) to 10 in a row under Coach Nick Saban. Alabama won its 18th consecutive game, the longest streak in the nation.

Fitzpatrick had 114 yards on his three interception returns, and Alabama converted its five takeaways into 28 points. Linebacker Tim Williams also returned a second-quarter fumble 23 yards for a touchdown, extending Alabama’s streak of games with a non-offensive touchdown to eight.

Up next: No. 14 Mississippi, 6 p.m. Saturday, Reynolds Razorback Stadium, Fayetteville, ESPN

“I thought there was enough things out there that we gave them that, I mean they’re the No. 1 team in the country, and we spotted them two to three touchdowns,” Arkansas Coach Bret Bielema said.

“Alabama’s ranked No. 1 for a reason. You can’t just give the ball away,” said Arkansas receiver Jared Cornelius, who had 146 receiving yards for his third consecutive game with 100-plus yards. “Every game they’ve scored an untraditional touchdown. We went into this game planning on not letting them do that. We didn’t get that done.”

The Crimson Tide also racked up six sacks for 49 yards in losses and kept the heat on Arkansas’ Austin Allen all game with at least 20 hits on the junior quarterback.

“That was probably the best thing about our defense was the ability to get sacks and pressure,” Saban said. “We scored a couple times on defense, which is fantastic, but there are a lot of things we have to get better at.”

Alabama piled up 517 total yards, 264 on the ground, in the hard-hitting but sloppy SEC West showdown.

Arkansas managed 473 total yards against the nation’s eighth-ranked defense, which had been allowing 256 yards per game. Allen completed 25-of-48 passes for a career-high 400 yards, with 3 touchdowns and 3 interceptions.

“They kept passing the ball, passing the ball, passing the ball,” Saban said. “I wanted to play some other players, but I was worried they’d score as long as they left the quarterback in.”

Allen was tough on himself regarding the interceptions.

“That’s on me,” he said. “I’ve got to be smart with the football there. I can’t make those plays if we expect to win in the SEC West.”

Allen had his streak of consecutive passes without an interception snapped at 146 when Fitzpatrick picked him off early in the third quarter.

Alabama leads the country with nine non-offensive touchdowns after two against the Hogs.

The Razorbacks totaled three takeaways, including Dwayne Eugene’s third-quarter interception, but manufactured only seven points off them.

Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts accounted for four touchdowns. The freshman completed 13-of-17 passes for 253 yards, with 2 touchdowns and 1 interception. Hurts also had two rushing touchdowns in the first quarter as Alabama jumped out to a 14-0 lead.

Trailing 42-24, the Razorbacks mounted a 16-play drive that spanned the final 2:10 of the third quarter and a big chunk of the fourth.

Rawleigh Williams had a 22-yard catch and run on a screen pass, then Jeremy Sprinkle caught an 11-yard pass to convert on fourth and 10. The lengthy series, on which Arkansas could have pulled within 11 points with a touchdown and extra point, ended moments later when Allen launched a back-foot throw into the end zone.

Fitzpatrick jumped to make the interception and needed only a little help skirting left end and raced 100 yards, with Allen the final man to beat, for a touchdown and a 49-24 lead with 10:18 remaining.

“Dumb play by me,” Allen said. “I tried to make a play and didn’t get enough on it. Threw it off my back foot and floated it out there, and that’s what happens when you play the No. 1 team in the nation.”

The Crimson Tide used four backs plus Hurts to amass 264 rushing yards. Damien Harris led the way with 122 yards on 13 carries.

Joshua Jacobs burst through a hole at right tackle on the game’s sixth snap and rolled 56 yards to the Arkansas 2 before Henre Toliver dragged him down.

Arkansas would deny the Crimson Tide on that series after safety DeAndre Coley’s hit forced a Jacobs fumble at the 1 that Coley recovered.

After one Arkansas first down and a punt, Harris bolted 57 yards to the Alabama 5, and Hurts scored on the next snap.

Arkansas freshman Deon Stewart made a nice cut and reached the 29 on the ensuing kickoff return, but that’s where Alabama’s Hootie Jones pried the ball free and the Tide recovered. Hurts made it 14-0 on a 6-yard scoring run.

Arkansas converted a third and 19 on Allen’s 20-yard throw to Cornelius, and the pair hooked up for 16 yards on third and 9 to move the chains again. Alabama’s Williams drew a 15-yard personal foul at the end of an 8-yard end around to the Tide sideline. Allen executed a play-action pass for a 24-yard touchdown to Jeremy Sprinkle on the next play, giving Sprinkle a school-record 11 career touchdown receptions for a tight end.

The Razorbacks tried to build on the momentum by forcing Alabama’s first punt to end the next series.

The mojo didn’t last long. On second down, Allen was hit by Da’Shawn Hand and Alabama got its first defensive score for a 21-7 lead.

Harris turned a simple swing pass into a 56-yard touchdown on Alabama’s next series.

Arkansas rebounded with a long drive and thought it had scored a touchdown on Allen’s 8-yard pass to Drew Morgan, but the officials called Brian Wallace for holding. The Hogs settled for Adam McFain’s 25-yard field goal with 2:56 left in the half to cut their deficit to 28-10.