In Haiti, a daily struggle

JEREMIE, Haiti -- At least 470 people have died in just one district in southwest Haiti devastated by Hurricane Matthew as the country prepares for a rise in cholera cases and grapples with what stands to become the worst crisis since a 2010 earthquake.

Jeremie is the main city of the district of Grand-Anse on the northern tip of Haiti's southwest peninsula, where authorities believe the death toll and damage are highest. Fridnel Kedler, coordinator for the Civil Protection Agency in Grand-Anse, told The Associated Press that officials still haven't been able to reach two communities within that district three days after the Category 4 hurricane hit.

"The death toll is sure to go up," he said.

Reports of deaths in those areas were slow to reach the Civil Protection Agency's headquarters in Port-au-Prince, where authorities said Saturday that the official death toll for the whole country so far was 336 people. It wasn't immediately clear whether some of the 470 deaths in Grand-Anse were included in that count. The agency also said that more than 60,000 people remained in shelters.

[ MATTHEW’S IMPACT: Map of power outages, shelters]

[HURRICANE TRACKER: Follow Hurricane Matthew’s path so far]

Death tolls are frequently difficult to tabulate in the immediate aftermath of a natural disaster in any country, though it is particularly difficult in remote and mountainous southwest Haiti.

Government officials estimate that at least 350,000 people need assistance, and concern was growing over an increase in cholera cases after widespread flooding was unleashed by Matthew. An ongoing cholera outbreak already has killed roughly 10,000 people and sickened more than 800,000 since 2010, when the infectious disease was introduced into the country's biggest river from a U.N. base where Nepalese peacekeepers were deployed.

Maria Sofia Sanon, a health worker overseeing the open-air cholera treatment center in a corner of Jeremie's main hospital, said the center was ill-equipped to deal with patients. The area was strewn with broken tree branches, and mothers sat outside holding up the arms of their glassy-eyed children as the youngsters were being rehydrated with intravenous tubes.

"They're not supposed to be in the sun, but we have no more beds," Sanon said.

Nearby, officials with the Red Cross were unloading blankets, soaps, bleach and other items as aid began to reach remote corners of Haiti's southwest peninsula.

[WATCH: Video shows plane flying into eye of Hurricane Matthew]

"It's beginning to pick up now," said Stephane Rolland, coordinator for the International Federation of the Red Cross for Cuba, Haiti and the Dominican Republic.

Cuban medical teams were dispatched to coastal villages, and officials began distributing food in storm shelters and in the main plaza of Jeremie, where thousands of homes were damaged or destroyed and many people were running low on food.

Jocelyne Saint Preux was part of the crowd that lined up in an orderly fashion to get food. The mother of three children, whose home was destroyed, said officials were handing out wheat, beans, oil and salt.

"Yes, they brought food, but it's not sufficient," she said. "There's no water. There's no charcoal."

In Les Cayes, the biggest city on the island's southwestern coast, aid also has been slow to arrive. More than 1,000 people are staying in the Liliane Mars Dumarsais Estime elementary school without police or security, and they say bandits descend at night to steal their food.

"They said they're going to come back and rape the women," said Bosman Cindy, a 10th-grader who has collected rainwater off the roof for survival and doesn't know whether her father is alive.

The mayor's office has dispatched some food trucks, and candidates for the presidential election, scheduled for today but postponed by the storm, have made personal donations.

On Friday afternoon, a food truck pulled into the school's courtyard, but the only things inside were bananas that had traveled hundreds of miles across Haiti, courtesy of the "Banana Man," Jovenel Moise, a banana magnate and a leading presidential candidate from the same party as the mayor.

"My house fell to the ground, and a banana is not going to do anything for me," said Jeannot Nilver, 25, who watched the crowd swarm the truck. "We need medicine. We need soap. We need beds. We need real food."

But the next day, Liciana Souverain, 39, knelt barefoot behind a classroom, slicing the green bananas with a rusty blade that had no handle, preparing to cook them over a charcoal fire, because that was the only thing to eat.

Western aid groups have given medical supplies to hospitals and clinics, and they have begun an assessment of needs in areas still marooned from the rest of the country by washed-out bridges and downed trees.

Many people, including in the government, acknowledge that the needs far outstrip the available supplies.

"The whole town is destroyed," said Emmanuel Pierre, an aide to the mayor of Les Cayes. "Sixty to 70 percent of the roofs are gone. The population wasn't prepared for this."

Information for this article was contributed by David McFadden of The Associated Press and by Joshua Partlow of The Washington Post.

A Section on 10/09/2016