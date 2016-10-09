Man arrested after authorities say he stole car, barricaded himself inside a Saline County house

A man who evaded Arkansas authorities for five hours in two counties was apprehended Sunday afternoon after a “barricade situation” at a Saline County home, officials said.

Chief Deputy Pete Roberts, a spokesman for the Grant County sheriff’s office, said Brendan Wilson was charged with theft by receiving, theft, fleeing, and possession of a firearm by certain persons.

Leaving a stolen car behind sometime after 12:30 p.m., Saline County deputies saw Wilson enter a house on the 1500 block of Midland Road, said Lt. Jeffery Silk, a spokesman for the sheriff’s office. A woman who knows Wilson ran out of the house and told deputies he was inside, Silk said.

Wilson was inside the house alone, Silk said. Authorities formed a 360-degree perimeter around the property to make sure he wouldn’t escape while the negotiator tried to get him to exit the building. He eventually complied after authorities reached him by phone, Silk said.

Roberts said the pursuit began sometime around 7 a.m. when a Grant County deputy spotted an SUV that was reported stolen in Sheridan. While being pursued, Wilson, who Roberts said is in his late 20s, abandoned the car and fled on foot near the community of Ico.

State police, Grant County, Saline County and Arkansas Department of Corrections authorities — with at least one K-9 unit — all looked for Wilson near Ico but didn't find him, Roberts said.

Roberts said Wilson then stole another car — a pickup — and drove it into Saline County to the house on Midland Road.