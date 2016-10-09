COWBOYS

Bailey's health OK

The Dallas Cowboys are confident enough in Dan Bailey's health that the club won't sign another kicker as insurance for today's game, a source said.

A sore back prevented Bailey, who is listed as questionable on the final injury report, from kicking the first two days of practice this week. He kicked for the first time on Friday and looked good, according to those who saw him, but the club wanted to see how he responded to that work before making a decision.

Robbie Gould, Kai Forbath and Aldrick Rosas all had tryouts with the Cowboys on Friday afternoon once practice was done. One of them would have been signed -- likely Forbath -- to kick against Cincinnati if the Cowboys weren't comfortable with Bailey's health.

But Bailey, who hasn't missed a game since taking over as the Cowboys kicker to open the 2011 season, will be there. He ranks seventh in the NFL in scoring this season with 35 points and is 8-for-10 on his field goal attempts.

PANTHERS

Newton won't play

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton has been ruled out for Monday night's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a concussion.

The league's MVP hasn't practiced since taking a helmet-to-helmet hit in Sunday's 48-33 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

Derek Anderson will start for Carolina in Newton's place.

It's unclear when Newton will return. The Panthers visit the New Orleans Saints on Oct. 16 and then have a bye the following week.

Carolina will also be without three other starters on Monday -- running back Jonathan Stewart (hamstring), left tackle Michael Oher (concussion) and cornerback James Bradberry (toe). Defensive tackle Vernon Butler (ankle), the team's first-round draft pick, is also out.

Outside linebacker Thomas Davis (hamstring), defensive end Charles Johnson (quad) and fullback Mike Tolbert (hamstring) are listed as questionable.

BRONCOS

Rookie Lynch to start

DENVER -- A person with knowledge of Coach Gary Kubiak's decision told The Associated Press that Broncos rookie Paxton Lynch will start against the Atlanta Falcons today because Trevor Siemian's sprained left shoulder isn't 100 percent.

The person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team didn't make the choice public, said the hope is that the extra time off will allow Siemian to start Thursday night in San Diego.

Siemian sprained his AC joint in his left (non-throwing) shoulder just before halftime of Denver's 27-7 victory at Tampa Bay last weekend and Lynch completed 14 of 24 passes for 170 yards and a TD in relief.

PATRIOTS

Brady activated

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- The New England Patriots activated Tom Brady from the NFL exempt list Saturday, bringing the 21-month "Deflategate" saga to an end.

Brady had been suspended four games for what the league found was an illegal scheme to use improperly inflated footballs in the January 2015 AFC championship game. The suspension ended at midnight Monday morning and Brady practiced with the team all week preparing to play at Cleveland today, but the Patriots had until 4 p.m. Saturday to add him to the 53-man roster.

Defensive lineman Rob Ninkovich, who was suspended four games for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing drugs, also was activated.

The Patriots also signed defensive lineman Woodrow Hamilton and released guard Jonathan Cooper.

