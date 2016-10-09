Home /
Noth Little Rock teen held in July robbery in Little Rock
This article was published today at 4:21 a.m.
Little Rock police arrested a 16-year-old Friday morning in a July robbery, according to a police report.
Davin Allen of North Little Rock was arrested at 7006 W. Wakefield Drive in Little Rock around 8:10 a.m. Friday, according to a report.
Police said Allen and two other people were responsible for robbing two victims at gunpoint at 9811 Geyer Springs Road on July 31. According to the report, the victims told police that they were sitting in a vehicle when the suspects approached.
Police said the suspects also fired a shot when they left in a vehicle after the robbery.
Allen was charged with two counts of aggravated robbery and one count of theft of property, according to the report.
He was being held without bail Saturday night at the Pulaski County jail, according to an online inmate roster.
