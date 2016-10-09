Oklahoma State commit brings dad to Arkansas visit

Oklahoma State defensive end commitment Nelson Mbanasor and his father arrived in Fayetteville on Friday afternoon for the start of his official visit.

Mbanasor, 6-3, 265, 4.9 seconds in the 40-yard dash, of Pflugerville (Texas) Hendrickson, has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Oklahoma State, Purdue, Texas Tech, Illinois, Houston, Colorado, Duke and several others.

Normally, college coaches are allowed one call a week to prospects, but there is unlimited contact the week leading up to a recruit's official visit.

Mbanasor was in contact with the Razorback coaches every day leading up to his visit. Mbanasor said he talked to Coach Bret Bielema, defensive coordinator Robb Smith, defensive line coach Rory Segrest and receivers coach Michael Smith.

"I've talked to Coach Bielema three times this week, so we've been in touch," Mbanasor said prior to the start of his visit.

He said he appreciates being able to have his father involved in the recruiting process.

"Me and him going through the recruiting process is really special," said Mbanasor, who is rated as a three-star prospect by ESPN. "We get to see things together and do things together, and in the end, he helps me make my decision, so that's really big."

Mbanasor, who bench presses 330 pounds and squats 485 pounds, looks the part of an interior defensive lineman, But after talking to Robb Smith, he'll play defensive end at Arkansas should he pick the Hogs.

"He's always preaching to me that five guys are leaving after this year, so he sees me filling that end spot," Mbanasor said.