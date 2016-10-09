Police charge man in North Little Rock rape at gunpoint

North Little Rock police on Friday arrested a man they accused of holding a handgun to a woman's head and then raping her, according to a report.

Larry Joe Phillips, 37, was arrested Friday at his residence at Parkway Crossing Apartments, 2000 Parkway Drive, according to the police report. He was charged with one felony count of rape.

Police said a woman reported Thursday that an unknown man put a handgun to her forehead and forced her to give him oral sex and to have intercourse with him, police said.

The woman also told police that when she initially refused to perform oral sex, the man slapped her across the face three times, according to the report.

Phillips was listed on Pulaski County jail's inmate roster Saturday night and was held without bail.

Metro on 10/09/2016